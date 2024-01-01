Mohammad A. Baker

Deputy Chairman and CEO, GMG

Mohammad A. Baker is the Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, a dynamic group boasting a diverse portfolio of retail outlets, brands and consumer and B2B services across key sectors such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, sports and fitness, real estate, education and technology.

Four Areas Businesses Need To Focus On To Aid Their Recovery From The COVID-19 Crisis

Having now weathered the roughest parts of the storm, this experience must contribute to an even stronger, more sustainable business strategy.

Sustainable Transformation Should Inspire Post-Pandemic Business Recovery

UAE business leaders will need to transition from immediate crisis response to reinvesting in smart and lean operations as part of a long-term sustainable transformation.

Staying The Course: Increasing Enterprise Agility In An Age Of Uncertainty

By being willing to adapt and evolve to the changing world around us, businesses in the Gulf that prioritize enterprise agility still have enormous potential for success.

Sustaining Your Enterprise's Vision

Along with the adaptation of new technology is the need for renewed commitment to open communication and transparency, which will be needed by UAE family businesses in the face of global competition.

