Mohammad A. Baker
Deputy Chairman and CEO, GMG
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Four Areas Businesses Need To Focus On To Aid Their Recovery From The COVID-19 Crisis
Having now weathered the roughest parts of the storm, this experience must contribute to an even stronger, more sustainable business strategy.
Sustainable Transformation Should Inspire Post-Pandemic Business Recovery
UAE business leaders will need to transition from immediate crisis response to reinvesting in smart and lean operations as part of a long-term sustainable transformation.
Staying The Course: Increasing Enterprise Agility In An Age Of Uncertainty
By being willing to adapt and evolve to the changing world around us, businesses in the Gulf that prioritize enterprise agility still have enormous potential for success.
Sustaining Your Enterprise's Vision
Along with the adaptation of new technology is the need for renewed commitment to open communication and transparency, which will be needed by UAE family businesses in the face of global competition.