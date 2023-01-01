Mohammed Abdul Ghaffar is the General Manager of Entrepreneurship and Social Initiatives at Community Jameel Saudi. Abdul Ghaffar is responsible for innovating and propelling new initiatives that are not only aligned with Community Jameel Saudi’s strategy, but also supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

With over 10 years of experience in entrepreneurship, program development, and education, Abdul Ghaffar is a leader who works diligently towards objectives he feels passionately about. Abdul Ghaffar leads Community Jameel Saudi in organizing and managing entrepreneurial and social programs supporting the development of the Saudi entrepreneurship landscape. He plays a key role in driving projects and leading the way in program advisory and development. With his supervision and direction, Abdul Ghaffar ensures the project milestones are met, and that the results and impact of the initiatives are measured and evaluated. His leadership and mentoring skills are instrumental in contributing to landmark projects including the MIT Enterprise Forum startup competition, and the Tanweer Orphan Program.

Previously, Abdul Ghaffar served as MBA Program Manager at Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, and as a Lecturer at the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu. He is also a member of the Board of Directors for Balqees Saudi Construction Est. He holds a master’s degree in the science of entrepreneurship from the University of Florida.