Monaem Ben Lellahom

Global Founding Partner, Sustainable Square

Monaem Ben Lellahom is the Global Founding Partner at Sustainable Square.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

Cause-Related Marketing: A Win-Win For Brands, Charities And The Consumer

In their ever-increasing need to differentiate both corporate and product brands, many companies are turning to the use of cause-related marketing.

More Authors You Might Like