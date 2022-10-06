Chief Executive Officer, Zurich International Life

Mufazzal Kajiji is Chief Executive Officer of Zurich International Life (Zurich), part of strategy in the Middle East region, aimed at diversifying the existing business verticals and delivering an exceptional customer experience. A banking and finance expert with over 25 years of experience, Mufazzal has held several leadership positions in wealth management and retail banking.

Prior to joining Zurich in June 2022, Mufazzal was Head of Mashreq Gold, Mashreq Bank’s wealth management practice. Before that, he was Head of Retail Banking at Noor Bank where he was in charge of the bank’s retail banking franchise, including the wealth management business, branch network, retail products and segments as well as the marketing function. Mufazzal also previously served as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Wealth Management and Affluent Banking at First Gulf Bank and held other leadership positions with multinationals such as Citibank, Standard Chartered and Alliance Capital (Bernstein).

He holds an MBA from the University of Mumbai, India, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Certification, a Financial Risk Manager Certification from the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Certificate designation. With a keen interest in the environment and climate change impact, he is currently pursuing his certification in climate risk.