By Mufazzal Kajiji

In today's ever-changing business landscape, business leaders striving for sustainable growth and profitability need to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset throughout their organizations. Doing so involves embracing a proactive, innovative, and risk-taking approach to problem-solving and decision-making.

This translates into a constant search for new opportunities, and a focus on creating value for customers, stakeholders, and our society at large. As Gary Vaynerchuk says: "An entrepreneurial mindset isn't about chasing profits, it's about creating value, solving problems, and making a difference."

To fully comprehend the concept of a growth mindset, it's crucial to understand its defining characteristics. At its core, this mindset is founded on the belief that both individual and collaborative efforts can lead to business success, regardless of the challenges faced along the way. By adopting this growth mindset, entrepreneurs can overcome obstacles and view setbacks as opportunities for personal and professional growth.

This, like many things, isn't something that happens overnight. It requires a concerted effort by the leadership to first cultivate an environment that fosters creativity, innovation, and risk-taking, to inspire the rest of the team. This can be achieved by promoting a culture of experimentation and encouraging team members to take calculated risks, even if it means making mistakes along the way.

Here are five tips on how to develop an entrepreneurial mindset in your team:

1. ENCOURAGE CREATIVITY AND INNOVATION Although this one may seem like the most obvious suggestion, more often than not, it can be quite challenging to push your team to think outside the box, and develop new ideas. The key here is to keep providing them with tools and resources that they need to be creative, such as brainstorming sessions, artificial intelligence (AI) tools, innovation labs, and hackathons.

2. EMBRACE FAILURE Failure is a natural part of the entrepreneurial process, and it should be viewed as an opportunity to learn from mistakes. Encourage your team to take risks, and praise team members for attempting to achieve something new, regardless of the outcome. By developing a system of appraisal that rewards effort and initiative, you can create a work culture that values innovation, and fosters a willingness to learn from mistakes. Remember, the greatest fear should not be of failure itself, but rather, the possibility of missing out on opportunities due to the fear of failure.

3. PROVIDE EMPOWERMENT Give your team the autonomy and authority they need to make decisions, and take action. This will foster a sense of both ownership and responsibility that are essential for an entrepreneurial mindset. This can be achieved by allowing your team to take on new challenges, and implement new initiatives, even if they are outside their traditional roles or responsibilities. By allowing the team to explore new areas, you are not only empowering them to take ownership of their work, but you are also showing team members that you trust their judgment and abilities.

4. FOSTER COLLABORATION Collaboration is essential for innovation and creativity. Encourage your team to work together on projects and initiatives, however challenging. Provide them with opportunities to share ideas, and learn from one another. By fostering a culture of open communication and inclusivity, you will empower your team to share their ideas and perspectives, and to work together to achieve common goals. This can lead to more innovative solutions, greater creativity, and a stronger sense of togetherness among team members.

5. LEAD BY EXAMPLE As a team leader, you need to demonstrate the entrepreneurial mindset that you want your team to follow. Be willing to take risks, experiment with new ideas, and learn from failure. This will inspire your team to do the same. After all, leading by example, and fostering a culture of proactive innovation and risk-taking will also help to develop the next generation of leaders.

In a constantly evolving business landscape, those who stick to the tried-and-true are not guaranteed success. Instead, companies that cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset throughout their organization are better equipped to achieve sustainable growth and profitability. It's essential to recognize that the entrepreneur is not just the leader, but the entire team working together to achieve one overall goal. As the saying goes: "No battle can be won by one man alone!"

Mufazzal Kajiji

Chief Executive Officer, Zurich International Life

Mufazzal Kajiji is Chief Executive Officer of Zurich International Life (Zurich), part of strategy in the Middle East region, aimed at diversifying the existing business verticals and delivering an exceptional customer experience. A banking and finance expert with over 25 years of experience, Mufazzal has held several leadership positions in wealth management and retail banking.

Prior to joining Zurich in June 2022, Mufazzal was Head of Mashreq Gold, Mashreq Bank’s wealth management practice. Before that, he was Head of Retail Banking at Noor Bank where he was in charge of the bank’s retail banking franchise, including the wealth management business, branch network, retail products and segments as well as the marketing function. Mufazzal also previously served as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Wealth Management and Affluent Banking at First Gulf Bank and held other leadership positions with multinationals such as Citibank, Standard Chartered and Alliance Capital (Bernstein).

He holds an MBA from the University of Mumbai, India, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Certification, a Financial Risk Manager Certification from the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Certificate designation. With a keen interest in the environment and climate change impact, he is currently pursuing his certification in climate risk.

