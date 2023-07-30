You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), an onshore financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, has announced the launch of the ninth edition of the DIFC Innovation Hub's FinTech Accelerator Program, which will focus on increasing financial literacy through the use of emerging technologies.

As an initiative that aims to support innovative and revolutionary fintech-focused startups and scaleups, this particular edition of the program will concentrate on areas such as open banking, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation in an effort to enhance financial literacy.

The ninth edition of the FinTech Accelerator Program will commence with an in-person bootcamp at DIFC Innovation Hub -a DIFC sub-entity that offers a growth and innovation ecosystem for tech startups- that will have workshops led by industry experts. These workshops will provide insight into local laws and regulations, as well as upcoming market shifts, technology trends, recruitment strategies, and funding avenues.

With 20 startups expected to join this year, each of the participants will also be able to gain access to leading banks and insurance companies in the region. Furthermore, the startup founders will be able to avail plenty of investor networking opportunities to help bring their business ideas to market.

Mohammad Alblooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub. Image Credit: DIFC

"The FinTech Accelerator Program is not just about promoting innovation; it is about boldly shaping the future of finance with tangible outcomes, in collaboration with the startup community in Dubai," said Mohammad Alblooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub. "We recognize the tremendous impact startups that are hungry for transformative change have on our financial ecosystem and the wider economy, and we look forward to welcoming the next cohort of entrepreneurs to the DIFC Innovation Hub."

To date, around 3,000 entrepreneurs have entered the DIFC FinTech Accelerator Program. This year's key partners include high profile companies such as Emirates NBD, Emirates Post Group (EPG), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), HSBC, Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB), Visa, and Zurich.

Fintech-focused startups can apply to the DIFC FinTech Accelerator Program here.

