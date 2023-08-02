Don't let a slow website slow down your business. Act now, and use these quick fixes to improve your website's speed.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tired of watching that loading circle spin on slow websites? You're not alone.

Nothing makes potential customers click away faster than a slow-loading site. In fact, a slow website can hurt your search engine rankings too.

In our fast-paced digital world, a quick website is no longer just nice to have- it's a must-have!

Especially if you're running a business, you want to be sure your site is as fast as possible.

So, what can you do about it?

Well, the good news is that I'm here to guide you through the ins and outs of website speed. I'll show you some easy fixes to make your website lightning fast.

But before we leap into the how-to, let's talk about what exactly page speed is- and why it's important for your business.

WHAT IS PAGE SPEED?

Page speed is all about how quickly a website can show its content to visitors. Basically, it's the time between when someone clicks a link or types a URL, and when the webpage is fully loaded in their browser.

In other words, it's how fast your website can react to user actions.

We live in a world of quick clicks and fast scrolls, so a slow website can be a big mood killer.

Research has shown that people are likely to ditch a website if it takes more than a few seconds to load. Google found that more than half of mobile users will leave a website if it doesn't load within three seconds.

Just think about all those potential customers you could be losing because of slow page speeds!

Page speed isn't just important for keeping users happy, though. It's also key for search engine optimization (SEO).

Google and other search engines consider page speed when deciding where your website should appear in search results.

So, a faster website doesn't just mean a better user experience; it could also help your site rank higher in search results. This can lead to more visibility and more visitors for your business.

Want to know just how important page speed is? Check out these stats:

Google says that as page load time goes from one to three seconds, the chance of someone leaving the page increases by 32%. If it takes five seconds to load, the chance of someone leaving jumps up to 90%.

Almost half of all consumers expect a webpage to load in two seconds or less.

A study by Akamai Research shows a one-second delay in page response can lead to a 7% drop in conversions.

These numbers show that page speed can have a big effect on user engagement, conversions, and, ultimately, your profits.

HOW DO YOU CALCULATE PAGE LOAD TIME?

Want to know how fast your website loads? It's crucial to check your website's speed regularly to see where you can make improvements. Thankfully, there are several easy ways and tools to help you find out.

One of these tools is Google's PageSpeed Insights. It's free and easy to use. Just type in your website's address and it'll tell you how fast your site loads on both computers and phones. It even gives your site a score out of 100 and offers tips on how to make your site faster.

Another helpful tool is GTmetrix. It gives a detailed analysis of your website's speed and tells you what's slowing it down. They offer a free version and a premium one for deeper insights.

If you're more technically inclined, you can also calculate page load time yourself using developer tools in browsers like Chrome and Firefox. These tools show you a timeline of what's loaded on your website, and how long each item takes. You can use this info to add up the total load time.

To do it manually, start the network recording in your browser's developer tools, refresh your webpage, and stop the recording once everything is loaded. Look for the "DOMContentLoaded" or "load" event on the timeline. The time from when you started recording to this event is your page load time.

Checking your website's load time regularly helps you see how it's performing, and to spot any potential issues. And remember, it's just as important to check your site's speed on mobile devices, because so many people use their phones to browse the web.

Now that you know how to check your website's load time, you can start making it faster, and give your visitors a better browsing experience.

WHY IS PAGE SPEED IMPORTANT FOR SEO?

Wondering why page speed matters for SEO? Well, page speed isn't just about giving users a smooth browsing experience, it's also a big deal for SEO.

In fact, how fast your pages load has become an important factor for search engine rankings. Here's why:

1. USER EXPERIENCE People visiting your website want it to load fast, and offer a smooth journey. If your site takes ages to load, folks are more likely to bounce off, and find another one. Slow pages can thus increase your bounce rates, and decrease user engagement. Speeding up your website can therefore give your visitors a better experience, keeping them on your site longer, and reducing bounce rates.

2. SEARCH ENGINE RANKING Search engines, like Google, favor sites that offer a great user experience, and page speed is a big part of that. They're all about giving their users relevant and high-quality results, and a slow website just doesn't cut it. Fast-loading websites are more likely to be high up in search engine results, which means more visibility and organic traffic for you.

3. MOBILE OPTIMIZATION More and more people are browsing the web on their phones, so mobile optimization is now a key part of SEO. People using mobile devices are even less patient with slow websites than desktop users. Search engines know this, and they favor mobile-friendly sites with fast load times. So, by making your website mobile-friendly and improving page speed, you can get a better ranking in mobile search results.

4. CORE WEB VITALS Google's Core Web Vitals are a set of metrics that measure different parts of webpage performance, including page speed. These metrics are used by Google for ranking. So, improving your website's page speed, and optimizing for these core web vitals can boost your search engine rankings.

5. CRAWL BUDGET Search engine bots regularly scan websites to index their content, and see how relevant they are to search queries. If your website is slow, these bots may spend more time scanning your site, leading to a reduced crawl budget. This means search engines might not be able to find and index all your pages efficiently. Speeding up your site can make sure that search engine bots can scan more pages within your crawl budget.

10 QUICK FIXES TO SPEED UP YOUR BUSINESS WEBSITE

Want to make your business website faster? Here are some easy-to-follow steps to give your website the speed boost it needs:

1. OPTIMIZE YOUR IMAGES Large images can really slow your website down. To make them load faster without losing quality, try resizing them and removing any extra metadata. You can also use tools like ImageOptim or plugins like WP Smush to compress them. You'll be amazed at how much faster your site can be just by shrinking your images.

2. MAKE USE OF BROWSER CACHING Browser caching lets you store things like images, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), and JavaScript on your visitor's device. This means when they revisit your site, it loads quicker, because the browser doesn't need to download those files again. There are plugins like WP Rocket or W3 Total Cache that make setting this up super easy.

3. TRIM DOWN YOUR CODE Cleaning up your website's code by removing unnecessary spaces, comments, and line breaks can make your website lighter and faster. Additionally, you can use GZIP compression on your server to shrink file sizes even more.

4. UPGRADE YOUR HOSTING Not all web hosts are equal. Choosing a fast and reliable host can make a big difference to your website's speed. Look for providers that offer solid-state drives (SSD) storage, and server locations near your target audience. Managed services like Cloudways or WP Engine are great for ensuring a speedy site.

5. LAZY LOAD YOUR IMAGES AND VIDEOS Lazy loading is a technique where you only load images and videos when a visitor scrolls to them. This means your site can load the most important content first, and it makes your initial page loads quicker. There are plenty of plugins and libraries, such as Lazy Load by WP Rocket or Intersection Observer API, that can help with this.

6. UPDATE YOUR PLUGINS AND THEMES Keeping your plugins and themes up-to-date ensures you're getting the best performance possible. Updates often fix bugs and make things run smoother. Check for updates in your WordPress dashboard regularly to keep things humming along nicely.

7. CUT DOWN ON REDIRECTS, AND REMOVE BROKEN LINKS Redirects and broken links can slow your site down, and frustrate your visitors. Aim to keep redirects to a minimum, and regularly check for broken links using tools like Google Search Console.

8. USE A CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (CDN) A CDN is a network of servers around the world that delivers your site's content from the closest server to your visitor. This can make your site load faster for people in different locations. Services like Cloudflare or Amazon CloudFront are great options for this.

9. Switch to HTTPS and Enable HTTP2 Moving from Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) to Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure (HTTPS) improves security, and it also allows you to use the faster HTTP2 protocol. Many web hosts provide Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificates and HTTP2 support, making it easy to upgrade and speed up your website.

10. MANAGE THIRD-PARTY SCRIPTS Things like analytics trackers and social media widgets can slow your site down. Review each script on your site, and remove any that aren't essential, or are slowing things down. For non-critical scripts, consider loading them asynchronously so they don't delay your main content.

BOOST YOUR WEBSITE SPEED (AND ELEVATE YOUR BUSINESS)

To wrap up, in this super-fast digital world, the speed of your website really matters. How quickly your website loads can shape the experience of your visitors and directly influence your business' success.

So, as a business owner, you should give top priority to your website's speed and performance. This ensures your visitors enjoy a smooth and engaging time on your site.

By using the simple solutions and strategies we've talked about, you can turn your website into a speed machine, pushing your business to new levels of success.

And remember, website speed isn't just about a better user experience. It also affects how you rank on search engines. Search engines like Google love fast-loading websites, and reward them with better visibility and higher search rankings.

So, by making your website faster, you're not only making your visitors happier, but also increasing your chances of being found by new customers.

Don't let a slow website slow down your business. Act now, and use these quick fixes to improve your website's speed. Your visitors will love the smooth experience, search engines will give you a boost, and your business will grow in the online world.

Related: Unveiling the Next Frontier of the Internet: An Introduction To The World Of Web3