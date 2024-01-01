Founder, SEO Sherpa

James Reynolds is fanatical about all things search, social, and content on the web. James is the founder of SEO Sherpa, an organic search engine marketing agency servicing enterprise clients like Pretty Little Thing, Farfetch, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Nissan, Guinness World Records, and Bulletproof.

SEO Sherpa is the 2023 Global Search Awards Best Large SEO agency, and a three-time winner of the Best Large SEO Agency winner at the MENA Search Awards. In 2019, James was awarded the title of MENA Search Personality of the Year for his outstanding contribution to the search engine marketing industry.

James regularly shares content via his SEO blog, Twitter (@FollowJames), and LinkedIn and is a contributor to several leading publications, including Entrepreneur. James hosts the Click Jam inbound marketing event and mentors startup companies in his free time.