James Reynolds
Founder, SEO Sherpa
James Reynolds is fanatical about all things search, social, and content on the web. James is the founder of SEO Sherpa, an organic search engine marketing agency servicing enterprise clients like Pretty Little Thing, Farfetch, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Nissan, Guinness World Records, and Bulletproof.
SEO Sherpa is the 2023 Global Search Awards Best Large SEO agency, and a three-time winner of the Best Large SEO Agency winner at the MENA Search Awards. In 2019, James was awarded the title of MENA Search Personality of the Year for his outstanding contribution to the search engine marketing industry.
James regularly shares content via his SEO blog, Twitter (@FollowJames), and LinkedIn and is a contributor to several leading publications, including Entrepreneur. James hosts the Click Jam inbound marketing event and mentors startup companies in his free time.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Boosting The SEO Of Your Website With Internal Linking: The How-To
How internal linking can give your website's search engine optimization (SEO) a boost, helping search engines find and understand your content more effectively.
Rev Up Your Business: 10 High-Octane Tips To Turbocharge Your Website Speed
Don't let a slow website slow down your business. Act now, and use these quick fixes to improve your website's speed.
Search In The Age Of Distraction: Six Secrets To Standout Local SEO
Here are some of the best-kept secrets about local SEO- read on to learn how to employ standout local SEO and get shown high up and in the featured snippets of local search.
Eight Black Hat SEO Techniques That Are Killing Your Rankings
If you have invested in SEO, but have achieved only questionable results, chances are that you are making some of these SEO mistakes.
The Five Rising SEO Trends You Need To Master in 2017
The future of SEO involves artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital assistants.
Five Essential Steps To Creating Content That Works For Your Business
The need to create content optimized based on specific factors is crucial.