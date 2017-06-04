Murtaza Manji
Founder, Kaizen Consulting Group
Murtaza Manji is an award-winning business coach and the founder of Kaizen Consulting Group (www.kaizen.ae). Over the last 10 years, Murtaza and his team have worked with over 950 successful CEOs, directors and business owners from a range of industries in the GCC, UK and East Africa to achieve sustainably higher profits, greater productivity from their teams, and attract high-value investments and acquisitions, by creating scalable systems and structures.
Latest
The Second Wave Of The COVID-19 Crisis' Impact On Businesses (And Here's What You Can Do About It)
The second wave may be even more difficult than the first, because we haven't all yet found our feet after being knocked over.
Three Strategies For A Profitable Summer
Here are three tried-and-tested strategies for making the most of quieter times.
A Better Investment Than Bitcoin
Three reasons why focusing on one's personal development is better than investing in Bitcoin.
The Upsides Of Downsides: Three Benefits Of Challenging Times In Your Business
Here are three lesser-mentioned (and great!) outcomes of downturns.
The How-To: Building Your Personal Infrastructure
Warren Buffett put it best when he said, "The best investment you will ever make is in yourself."
A One-Page Leadership Textbook (Courtesy An Email from Elon Musk)
A few key points in Elon Musk's letter to the Tesla staff are worth much deeper examination.
