Murtaza Manji is an award-winning business coach and the founder of Kaizen Consulting Group (www.kaizen.ae) . Over the last 10 years, Murtaza and his team have worked with over 950 successful CEOs, directors and business owners from a range of industries in the GCC, UK and East Africa to achieve sustainably higher profits, greater productivity from their teams, and attract high-value investments and acquisitions, by creating scalable systems and structures.