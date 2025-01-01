Nadine Zidani
Bio
Nadine Zidani is a sustainability expert, impact entrepreneur, and the founder and CEO of MENA Impact. She lives in the UAE, and she is dedicated to supporting the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and driving systemic change in the MENA region through her work and public speaking.
Latest
Driving Positive Impact: How The B Corp Certification Can Transform Your MENA Business (And The Region)
We believe that MENA businesses should consider the B Corp standards as a guiding framework in their journey in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) domain—a pathway to becoming better companies.
To Tackle Youth Unemployment In The MENA Region, Harnessing Green Skills Is Key
We invite business leaders to rethink their impact from short-term to long-term, and incorporate a regional youth-focused lens into their hiring practices.