Bio

Nailesh Khimji is a Director at Khimji Ramdas.

For over 150 years, Khimji Ramdas (KR) has been a beacon of excellence in the business world, encompassing diverse sectors such as lifestyle, consumer products, projects and logistics, and infrastructure. With a presence in the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, and strategic partnerships in India with industry giants like Procter & Gamble, Rolex, Kellogg’s, and Britannia, Khimji Ramdas is synonymous with trust, quality, and innovation.

Nailesh Khimji represents the fifth generation of leadership at Khimji Ramdas. Credited with diversifying the business, Nailesh has established key partnerships with P&G, Rolex, and Kellogg’s in India, and expanded operations in shipping and tourism in the Middle East. Nailesh is not only a renowned business figure, but also the founder of Eshraqa, Khimji Ramdas’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, focusing on education, health, and community welfare, particularly empowering youth and women.

Besides his active involvement in the group’s operations and CSR activities, Nailesh is also a board member of the Omani-French Friendship Association. He also serves on the Cultural Council of Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie (FHH), and is involved with the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève. He has also been an active member of the Young Presidents Organization since 2007, where he has held various roles.