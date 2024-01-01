Nathen Mazri
Vice-President, Mr Sub, Jugo Juice and Van Houtte Café
Nathen Mazri is the Vice-President of Mr Sub, Jugo Juice and Van Houtte Café. He is also the Creator and Executive Producer of The Brand Guru. Nathen is also the author of the book, Arabiolosis, and has been a speaker at events like Customer Middle East Festival, The Retail Show and The Product of The Year. He was also a board member of Superbrands Saudi Arabia 2014.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Entertainment + Engagement: The Key To Getting An Audience On Mobile
Marketers must start thinking of ways to not just entertain the customer, but also engage with them simultaneously.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-