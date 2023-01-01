Nihal Shaikh

Nihal Shaikh is the Assistant Director of Communications and Strategic Projects at startAD, the Abu Dhabi-based startup accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at New York University Abu Dhabi.

Champions Of Change: Today's Emirati Female Achievers Are Building On The Strong Foundations Of Their Forebears

I strongly believe that, if implemented across the different parts of the world today, intergenerational collaboration could be a powerful tool that helps builds safe, sustainable, and thriving societies of tomorrow.

