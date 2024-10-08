Unlocking the Global Impact of Emirati Women through Innovation

Research shows that while women in the UAE are eager to lead and innovate, many remain confined to local markets.

Emirati women in the UAE have long proven their ability to invest and lead with impact. They constitute over 90% of all female holdings on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and the number of commercial licenses owned by Emirati women continues to climb—reaching over 135,000 as of this year. This isn't just a statistic; it's a sign of an emerging force that's reshaping our economic landscape.

However, while we celebrate these successes, we must also recognize the barriers that still exist, particularly when it comes to scaling businesses globally, increasing women's representation in leadership positions, and securing investment for women-founded ventures.

Research shows that while women in the UAE are eager to lead and innovate, many remain confined to local markets. The global stage, with its complexities of scaling, internationalization, and cross-border partnerships, remains largely untapped for many female entrepreneurs.

Considering the UAE's non-oil foreign trade hit a record Dh3.5 trillion ($953 billion) in 2023, this is a huge missed opportunity for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations alike. And according to a report by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), this is at least in part because women entrepreneurs in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region face higher barriers to accessing capital, mentorship, and markets compared to their male counterparts. This results in fewer women-led global ventures, even though studies consistently show that diverse leadership correlates with improved financial performance.

These challenges also reflect broader global trends. Globally, women-led businesses account for a mere fraction of international trade, and in MENA, less than two percent of startup investments went to female-founded companies in 2023.

Plugging the gap

It is against this backdrop that initiatives like the recent launch by startAD of the Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers (EWA) emerge not just as a necessity but as a catalyst for enduring change. The Impact Hub is designed to address these exact challenges by offering specialized programs that transcend local success. Through initiatives that include partnering with global organizations to offer training and development it empowers Emirati women with the tools, networks, and opportunities to expand their businesses globally. The Bootcamps and Market Access tracks are focused on bridging the gap between local innovation and global market reach, nurturing not just startups, but global success stories. Initiatives like the Conscious Investor Fellowship, organized in partnership with VentureSouq are part of a larger movement towards more inclusive economic systems. This fellowship aligns with global trends where female investors are increasingly shaping the direction of impact investing, directing funds towards social good and long-term sustainable development.

But the Impact Hub is not acting in isolation. In partnership with entities such as Tamkeen, the US Mission to the UAE, and the Arab International Women's Forum, it is a continuation of the UAE's long-standing commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment, championed by leaders like Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. The UAE ranks seventh globally on the World Economic Forum's Gender Inequality Index, and government initiatives have consistently prioritized the integration of women into key sectors.

Beyond entrepreneurship, Emirati women are stepping into leadership roles at unprecedented levels. Yet, the need for mentorship, practical skills development, and cross-cultural leadership training remains pressing. The Impact Hub's Ambassadorship program is another strategic initiative that prepares women for these challenges, empowering them to lead in diverse, global environments.

The economic prize



What makes this moment so significant is that the groundwork has been laid. Programs like the Impact Hub are no longer just about recognition—they are about building a future that fully leverages the potential of Emirati women. These initiatives are designed with the understanding that the journey of scaling a business or stepping into a leadership role requires not just ambition but structured strategic support.

The case for the Impact Hub is not just about gender equity. It's about economic strategy. By investing in the growth and success of Emirati women, we are directly investing in the future of the UAE. This is not a short-term initiative. It's a long-term investment in the talent, vision, and potential of Emirati women. Over the next five years, the Impact Hub aims to develop 300 women leaders—leaders who will drive business growth and shape the narrative of innovation and entrepreneurship across the region.

The global economy stands at a crossroads, with increased focus on innovation, sustainability, and inclusion.

This makes the UAE's role as a trade hub facilitating the flow of goods and services between different regions even more crucial in the coming years. Its strategic location and global outlook provides endless opportunities to SMEs and corporations alike for access to new markets, fresh perspectives, and diverse revenue streams.

Considering the global consumer class is set to reach 5.2 billion people by 2030, over three billion of them in India, China, and Africa, female Emirati investors and entrepreneurs are perfectly placed to serve this vast and diverse market on our doorstep.

In this evolving landscape, the case for further initiatives like the Impact Hub is clear. But it is equally important to recognize that these are not the final answer; they are part of a broader strategy. This strategy requires the collective effort of government, corporate, and international communities to break down the remaining barriers, ensuring that the UAE's progress is sustainable, scalable, and far-reaching.

The impact of this initiative will be felt across industries, from technology to finance, from startups to established corporations. More importantly, it will inspire future generations of Emirati women to think bigger, aim higher, and know that they have the support and infrastructure to succeed.

