Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025 Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Shutterstock

UAE residents are likely to benefit from at nearly two full weeks of public holidays this year. The government last week announced the key dates when workers are expected to be off with most businesses apart from shops closed.

Following on from New Year's Day, the first bulk of holidays is expected at the start of Eid Al Fitr after Ramadan, which is likely to begin on Sunday 30 March. That could result in a 3-day break, with work resuming on Thursday April 3.

A long weekend is expected to begin on Thursday June 5 at the start of Eid Al Adha. A further day off in June should be Thursday 26 June for the Islamic New Year.

The Prophet Muhammad's birthday (PBUH) is on Friday 5th September – which is likely to see workers off for another 3-day weekend.

An additional two day break is due on Tuesday 2 December and Wednesday 3 December for National Day.

The UAE government has also passed a resolution stating that if a holiday falls on the weekend, it "may be carried over by a Cabinet decision to the beginning or end of the week". This in effect could give UAE residents at least one extra day off in 2025.

Full list of predicted holidays in 2025

  • New Year's Day: Wednesday January 1, 2025
  • Eid Al Fitr: Sunday March 30 – Thursday April 3, 2025
  • Eid Al Adha: Thursday June 5 – Sunday June 8, 2025
  • Islamic New Year: Thursday June 26, 2025
  • The Prophet Muhammad's birthday (PBUH) : Friday September 5, 2025
  • National Day: Tuesday December 2 to Wednesday December 3 2025
