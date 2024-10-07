"It's easy to push people, but love is what inspires them to work from the heart. I'm proud of the people I work with; they have a strong bond with me, and they know I have their backs."

This article is a part of the 2024 edition of Entrepreneur Middle East's annual Follow The Leader series, in which enterprise head honchos from the region talk strategy, industry-specific tactics, and professional challenges as they lead their respective businesses to success.

Amira Sajwani can remember the moment when she and her brother Ali Sajwani got the idea for a development project that would redefine luxury in the real estate sector, not just regionally, but globally as well. "Amali Properties, a boutique ultra-luxury property development firm, started when we were at one of our favorite spots by the beach in Jumeirah, planning our trip to the Maldives," she recalls. "We thought, 'Wouldn't it be great if we could bring the same experience to Dubai?' Then we saw the World Islands [an artificial archipelago built in the shape of a world map off the coast of Dubai], and we got on a boat a week later to check them out. This is the moment when we realized that this was the perfect concept for the perfect place."

The sister-and-brother entrepreneurial duo then poured their energies over the ensuing 10 months to find a perfect location for a nature-infused sanctuary that would provide not just a home, but a tranquil retreat away from the city's hustle and bustle. This resulted in them creating Amali Properties' Amali Island project, Dubai's first residential sail-in-and-sail- out experience, complemented by a private marina, private beach, and other unique elements, on one of the islands within the archipelago.

"Once the perfect site was selected, we assembled a dedicated team of experts and engaged world-class architects and interior designers to bring our vision to life," Sajwani continues. "ELASTIC, a globally acclaimed architectural firm known for its high-end hospitality and immersive experiences, led the design. They were supported by the renowned hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates and the landscaping experts SquareM. Together, we crafted a truly exceptional living environment, blending luxury and seclusion."

The Sajwanis invested 10 months in searching for the ideal location for this project, and they will remain committed to careful planning and strategic development of their future projects as well. "Moving forward, we will focus on creating even more distinctive and groundbreaking projects that push the boundaries of ultra-luxury living," she adds. "We are dedicated to developing Amali Island into a premier destination, while continuing to explore opportunities within Dubai's dynamic real estate market."

Sajwani's commitment to meticulous planning down to the last detail is also evident in her other venture, which is PRYPCO, a UAE-based proptech firm on a mission to democratize real estate investing. "Traditionally, investments of this sort involved high entry costs, complex processes, and limited opportunities," she explains. "At PRYPCO, our mission has always been to revolutionize the market, simplify the real estate experience, and make it inclusive to everyone. We enable individuals to start investing with as little as AED2,000. Our platform streamlines the process, allowing users to browse properties, assess rental returns, and view market valuations within just 2.5 minutes."

In addition, PRYPCO's digital approach to the mortgage process streamlines collaboration with multiple parties, enabling its clients to receive instant pre-approvals without the inconvenience of extended credit checks. "This reduces the stress associated with the process and opens up the market to a broader range of investors—from newcomers to experienced professionals—allowing them to invest without needing to provide the full amount upfront," Sajwani adds. "Plus, our golden visa services add even more appeal for those looking to settle in the UAE, providing long-term residency benefits. We unite the entire real estate experience under one roof, addressing the challenge of high entry prices that can be a barrier for those with modest savings. Our platform caters to a generation eager to invest in the largest asset class globally, making real estate investment more accessible and inclusive."

With her vast knowledge and experience, it is no wonder that Sajwani has become a recognized name in the real estate industry; however, she considers continuing education as being crucial to success. "Both PRYPCO and Amali are deeply rooted in my understanding of the industry and my commitment to innovation," she says. "I've learned to grasp the finer details of a business, and turn every obstacle into an opportunity, staying true to my vision, despite the ups and downs."

Her commitment to excellence extends to her team as well, because Sajwani believes that leadership can—and should—be nurtured. "Most of my direct reports started in junior roles and grew into leadership positions, because I believe in nurturing talent from within, rather than hiring straight into senior roles," she says. "This builds trust and keeps us aligned towards our goals."

That said, she describes her leadership style "as one based on love rather than fear." Sajwani concludes, "I believe you get true loyalty by nurturing people and building relationships, not by pushing them with fear. It's easy to push people, but love is what inspires them to work from the heart. I'm proud of the people I work with; they have a strong bond with me, and they know I have their backs."

THE EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Amira Sajwani shares her tips for entrepreneurs



Hard work is essential "Hard work is the backbone of success. Stay determined, and don't let setbacks deter you."

Know your business "Understanding your business thoroughly and knowing the details helps you make informed decisions and confidently navigate the market." Invest in communication and collaboration "Foster a culture of openness and teamwork to ensure everyone is aligned with the business's goals. These principles will help you build a solid foundation, and lead with clarity and purpose."

