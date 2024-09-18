You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurs who have a strong gut feel about an idea, and more importantly, have the confidence to trust and follow it, all hope to—one day—reach a point to say, "The market has finally caught up with us." In the case of Briar Prestidge, founder of the executive branding and public relations (PR) agency Prestidge Group, that moment is now, given that the business landscape today sees leadership profiles being a common part of corporate marketing budgets, and the social media presences of CEOs both influencing purchasing decisions and building trust in brands.

But this certainly wasn't the case eight years ago, when Prestidge launched her enterprise in Dubai—her fledging business was then quite ahead of its time. "In 2016, CEOs and executives were more focused on traditional media, and they weren't considering building their social media presence," Prestidge says. "People only posted on LinkedIn if they were looking or hiring for jobs. However, with the rise of social media, I could see how fashion and beauty bloggers were building digital communities on Instagram, and with this came brand awareness, trust, and influence."

However, Prestidge's idea to propose a similar social media-focused branding approach to business heavyweights and their closest teams was quickly dismissed by her peers. "Many experienced people in the agency and communications spaces told me that my business would fail, and that companies wouldn't pay for this service; only individuals would, and therefore, it would be hard to grow and scale," Prestidge recalls. "It was difficult not to listen at the time, especially when I had quit my full-time job, downgraded my apartment to a small, windowless room that barely fit my bed (the cheapest I could find on the market), and I was eating frozen vegetables and flavorless pasta every night. But, despite not having much, it felt like an adventure, and I had hope and excitement about the future. I could see how the media landscape was changing, and I knew it was just a matter of time before companies would write 'executive branding' into their corporate budgets."

Related: The Entrepreneur's Guide To Setting Up A Web3 Business In Dubai

Those early days of Prestidge Group are a stark contrast to where the business is now—it is today a 360-degree agency that combines traditional media strategies with comprehensive digital branding services that boasts of a portfolio of clients that range "from the granddaughter of a prince, to property developer conglomerates, to university presidents, to cybersecurity advisors to the US government, tech entrepreneurs, sustainability investors, longevity clinics, and what feels like everything in-between."

As for what makes her enterprise stand out in a rather competitive space, Prestidge declares, "We are strategists with many ex-journalists who work in-house, not a ChatGPT-driven content creation agency."

The business has been self-funded thus far, and the Dubai-born agency now also has an office in New York, Prestidge get exposed to a media ballgame that's quite different from that of the UAE and its region. "One of the most challenging aspects of working with our US clients through our New York office is often the highly charged and polarized political climate," she shares. "At the same time, younger generations expect CEOs to speak out on societal issues. These conflicting demands and expectations, along with geopolitical issues, lobbying movements, and an uncertain global business climate, inevitably impact what our clients talk about, and how nuanced the language must be to avoid alienating followers. However, we never want our clients to sound so generic that they come across as inauthentic or lacking a firm point of view."

As for notes she'd give her clients regardless of their location, Prestidge has an uncommon proposal—and that's to move away from traditional social media into more immersive, interactive spaces. "This shift is indicative of a larger trend," Prestidge says. "Gen Z and Gen Alpha are the first true 'virtual natives.' Unlike millennials who grew up with digital devices, these generations have been immersed in virtual experiences from day one. For them, existing in virtual worlds like Fortnite or Roblox isn't groundbreaking–it's just normal."

Prestidge's exploration of the metaverse and Web3 sector has resulted in a number of interesting projects. In a world-first, she spent 48 hours on metaverse and virtual reality (VR) platforms non-stop, interviewing 21 experts across 33 different "worlds," for a 50-minute documentary, 48 hours in the Metaverse. "It has been awarded four laurels from major film festivals, and it premiered at the Roxy Cinemas in Dubai," she says. "In the documentary, I travel to 33 virtual worlds and interview 21 incredible industry experts as avatars, all while navigat- ing the challenges of my basic human needs like eating and sleeping in real life, while wearing an Oculus Quest Two headset."

Briar Prestidge wearing an Oculus Quest Two headset. Source: Prestidge Group

Prestidge has also experimented being a digital fashion designer, with her eponymous non-fungible token fashion label releasing a suit collection for avatars that was showcased at the world's first Metaverse Fashion Week held in 2022. More recently, she launched Oltair, a futuristic digital fashion label for avatars and shopping mall on the online game platform Roblox, which offers a unique gaming experience that combines fashion, education, community, as well as a glimpse into the future of retail. It was designed in collaboration with Boltable Studio, an Abu Dhabi-based multimedia corporation that creates content within the Roblox platform. Commenting on the digital fashion domain, Prestidge says, "Clothing is more than just fabric—it's a form of self-expression and identity. Shockingly, more than half (56%) of Gen Z users said that styling their avatar in Roblox is more important to them than styling themselves in the physical world. We believe that Gen Z and Gen Alpha will drive the next generation of the internet, and we want to be at the forefront of creating experiences that resonate with them. As a digital fashion designer, I love not being constricted by the rules of physics like I am with fashion in the real world. In the metaverse and gaming platforms, you can be whoever you want, and wear whatever you want. Dresses made out of fire or melting ice are fair game, and the only limit is our imagination."

Prestidge's other exploits in the Web3 arena include serving as a metaverse board advisor to Interpol's Investigations and Forensics team, board advisor to non-profit international educational organization Humanity+, board advisor to the San Francisco-headquartered Metaverse Fashion Council, and strategic advisor for Dubai-based Web3 content agency Imagin3 Studio. For entrepreneurs in the UAE wishing to follow her lead and explore the Web3 space further, her advice is to simply remain curious and experiment. "The UAE has positioned itself as a hub for innovation, and it is investing heavily in the metaverse and Web3 spaces," Prestidge says. "This is not by chance, but a deliberate strategy to diversify its economy, and establish itself as a global technology leader. This is the time to experiment, to push boundaries, and to create experiences that captivate and inspire. Collaborate with others in the ecosystem, leverage the support and resources available, and don't be afraid to fail. The metaverse is still in its early stages, and there's so much room for creativity and innovation."

On top of all of this, Prestidge has also been exploring the futuristic concepts of longevity and transhumanism, as well as the convergence of technology and humanity. Through her podcast Hyperscale and her docu-series Cyborg to BE, she dwells into these topics with some of the world's leading experts, futurists, and scientists. "I believe we are living in the most exciting time in human history, it's an era of extraordinary possibilities— because through scientific, medical, and technological advancements, we have the power to shape humanity," Prestidge declares. "Imagine being able to augment our bodies and minds with advanced biotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), and other emerging technologies? We're already seeing the beginnings of this with developments like brain-computer interfaces and AI-powered diagnostics. These tools have the potential to not only extend our lifespans, but to reduce human suffering, and fundamentally enhance our human experience."

Her inspiration to explore this space also comes from the work of transhumanist thinkers, who, as Prestidge explains, envision a future where people can transcend their biological limitations through technology. "One of the most impactful experiences I've had was interviewing and playing chess with Noland Arbaugh, the first human to receive a brain-computer implant from Neuralink [the American neurotechnology company founded by Elon Musk]," Prestidge says. "Noland, who is paralyzed from the shoulders down, demonstrated the remarkable potential of this technology to improve lives. There is a human side of brain computer-interfaces (BCIs) that is often overlooked due to societal stigma. At the end of the day, this is about real people who could benefit immensely–Neuralink has given Noland so much hope and autonomy in his daily life. In the future, BCIs may help millions of people recover from strokes, Parkinson's, or traumatic brain injuries, and get a second lease on life. One of Neuralink's goals is to also restore vision to the blind." Here, Prestidge also reveals that she has plans to visit the Alcor Life Extension Facility in the American state of Arizona, and explore signing up to preserve her body with cryonics, "with the hope I can be revived in 300 or so years' time, when or 'if ' I die."

Briar Prestidge with Sophia The Robot. Source: Prestidge Group

In a landscape where ethical questions are being asked about the convergence of technology and humanity, Prestidge is firm in her belief that all new and powerful technologies should be developed and used responsibly, for the benefit of all. "How do we navigate the potential risks and unintended consequences?" she says. "Technology is as biased as the people who made it. Alternatively, it is as open-minded and diverse as the people who made it. These are complex challenges that will require ongoing dialogue, collaboration, and proactive problem-solving. But despite the challenges, I remain deeply optimistic about the future. I believe that by embracing a proactive, solution-oriented mindset, and harnessing the power of technology for good, we can create a world where every human being has the opportunity to live a long, healthy, and fulfilling life. A world where we can expand our horizons beyond what we ever thought possible, and explore the boundless potential of the human spirit."

THE EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Briar Prestidge shares her tips for entrepreneurs



Understand the difference between being an entrepreneur and a CEO

"As your business grows, you need to shift from being an entrepreneur wearing all the hats, to a CEO who sets up systems and processes that can run without you. It's crucial to build a business that can thrive even when you're not in the room."

Chase clients or customers, not investment "Many entrepreneurs get caught up in chasing investments and investor money above all else, often at the detriment of chasing and acquiring customers. Funding is not the magic solution to every problem. Focus on improving your product and service, innovate your marketing, make sure your customers are happy, and grow your sales. No amount of money can fix a company built on sand."

Build a strong support network and community "Loneliness is a real challenge for entrepreneurs. Many entrepreneurs I've spoken to and mentored tell me that it can feel like you're on an island, carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders. That's why it's so important to cultivate a strong network of fellow entrepreneurs, mentors, and supporters. Don't try and do it alone. Having people to talk to, bounce ideas off of, and lean on during tough times can make all the difference."

Be curious and adaptable "We are transitioning from the fourth industrial era to an era of intelligence, both biological and technological, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. But rather than be fearful, remember, with change also comes opportunity. As AI and robotics increasingly automate mundane and repetitive tasks, we have the opportunity to focus on the uniquely human aspects of work such as creativity, emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and building meaningful relationships."

Related: Bidding For Success: Dr. Kevin Khalili, CEO, Falcons