Bidding For Success: Dr. Kevin Khalili, CEO, Falcons

Since the start of 2024, Falcons, a UAE-based platform specializing in the auction and private sale of luxury and rare collectibles, has been steadily building anticipation around its launch. In March, the company heightened excitement with a high-profile partnership announcement with Steve Harvey, the renowned American television personality. Now, on September 28, 2024, Falcons is set to make its grand entrance into the luxury collectibles market with its most extravagant event to date: a live auction at the iconic Burj Al Arab, where registered attendees will bid on an exclusive collection of rare automobiles, timepieces, and handbags.

"This auction will not only solidify Falcons' leadership in the UAE but also position the region as a burgeoning global hub for luxury collectibles," claims Falcons CEO Dr. Kevin Khalili. "We expect the ripple effects of this auction to include an influx of international buyers and sellers, increased visibility for rare and valuable assets, and a heightened awareness of the investment potential within this space. This auction will catalyze the growth of the collectibles market in the GCC, driving demand and creating new opportunities for regional and global collaborations."

Dr. Khalili's high expectations for the auction are rooted in the exceptional caliber of the luxury items available for bidding. "What truly distinguishes this auction is the extraordinary rarity and historical significance of the pieces," he explains. "Among the standout items are a Ferrari Enzo and a 1978 Rolex Submariner, both of which are certain to ignite fierce competition among collectors worldwide. This auction offers bidders a rare chance to acquire these extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime treasures, ensuring the auction will be an unforgettable experience for all in attendance."

While in-person bidding, such as the upcoming live auction, forms a key part of the Falcons experience, it represents just one dimension of the many services the platform offers. For starters, Falcons has transcended traditional auction formats by providing clients with a range of options that include telephone bidding for remote sales and highly personalized private sales as well as a dynamic marketplace for direct on-demand sales. In such an exclusive environment, trust is of course paramount, and Dr. Khalili emphasizes that Falcons spares no effort in earning and maintaining that trust. "Our white-glove service is the cornerstone of the Falcons experience," he remarks. "From the moment a client engages with us, they receive an unparalleled personal experience ensuring that each interaction is flawlessly curated. This relentless commitment to excellence is what fosters long-lasting relationships and solidifies the trust we share with our clientele." Then, of course, there is the Falcons portfolio- a curated collection that, as Dr. Khalili puts it, "speaks to the very essence of luxury."

From iconic Hermès handbags to vintage automobiles from the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari, these offerings are meant to cater to the most discerning collectors. For horology connoisseurs, Falcons presents exquisite timepieces from legendary names like Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and Rolex. And for those with a passion for rare sports memorabilia, Falcons has sourced collectibles such as the 2020 Chrome Sapphire Edition Formula 1- a highly coveted collection of 200 F1 trading cards. "Our expert authenticators assess the provenance, craftsmanship, and rarity of each item, whether it's a one-of-a-kind watch or a Ferrari with historical significance. From initial evaluation to the final listing, every item is subjected to rigorous scrutiny to ensure our clients acquire nothing less than genuine luxury."

But it is the introduction of sports card collectibles and memorabilia that has sparked a profound sense of excitement within the Falcons team. Collectively, the company views this addition as a transformative step that will solidify Falcons as a trailblazer in the region's luxury and rare collectibles market. "We are proud to be the first to champion sports card collecting in this part of the world," Dr. Khalili shares. "Falcons is setting the standard with live sports card breaking—an engaging and dynamic experience where collectors witness the unveiling of rare cards in real time. This cutting-edge approach has not only invigorated the market but also placed us firmly at the forefront of the collectible space. Our live breaking sessions will be a highlight of our upcoming auction, and we have something truly extraordinary planned for the F1 weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from December 5-8, 2024, offering enthusiasts an unparalleled experience of live breaks in a setting as prestigious as the auction itself."

Dr. Khalili's vision for Falcons is centered around creating a thrilling and seamless experience for collectors, combining authenticity, exclusivity, and accessibility.

There is also the yet-to-be-revealed collection of Floyd Mayweather, the renowned American boxer who holds 15 world titles and has won three national US Golden Gloves and an Olympic bronze medal. This curation of collectibles at Falcons will comprise of Mayweather's gloves, shoes, and robes, among other items, from some of his iconic bouts in the boxing ring. And according to Dr. Khalili, there is a clear reason why sports-related rare items create a lot of hype. "Sports cards and memorabilia hold significant value due to their rarity, condition, and the legacy of the athletes they represent," he says. "On the Falcons platform, we've seen a surge of excitement around these items, and our ability to authenticate and showcase them has set new standards for sports memorabilia in the region."

Before delving further into Falcons, however, it's worth taking a moment to properly highlight Dr. Khalili's impressive credentials. Indeed, with nearly two decades of entrepreneurial success spanning the sales, marketing, and technology sectors, he says that stepping into the role of a C-Suite executive at Falcons felt like a natural evolution in his career. "Luxury collectibles embody a fusion of art, history, and unrivaled craftsmanship, all of which align deeply with my values of exclusivity and enduring legacy," Dr. Khalili reflects. "This market offers a rare confluence where passion, prestige, and investment meet, attracting high-net-worth individuals who seek not just possessions, but stories that reflect their own refined tastes. My decision to lead Falcons was driven by the vast potential to redefine this industry, seamlessly integrating tradition with innovation, and setting a new benchmark of excellence both regionally and globally."

Between 2019 and 2022, Dr. Khalili was also a part of the teaching faculty at the American University in Dubai where he taught courses in business, marketing, and entrepreneurship- a tenure that he says further shaped his notions of leadership and people management. "The decision to step into academia was driven by my passion for shaping the next generation of innovators and leaders, while also solidifying my own understanding of the principles that drive successful ventures," Dr. Khalili recalls. "Engaging with students from diverse backgrounds, each with their own perspectives, reminded me that leadership is about listening, learning, and evolving. Teaching also deepened my understanding of the theories I'd applied throughout my career, allowing me to refine my own strategies as both an entrepreneur and a business leader."

In becoming the CEO that he is today, Dr. Khalili attributes much of his skill-set to his past endeavors in the entrepreneurial arena. "Throughout my entrepreneurial journey, I've learned that resilience, adaptability, and the relentless pursuit of excellence are essential traits for success," he adds. "These lessons have profoundly influenced my leadership approach at Falcons. I aim to position Falcons as a vanguard in the luxury collectibles space, fostering a global ecosystem that seamlessly integrates traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology. My long-term vision is to establish Falcons as the gold standard in authentication, trust, and customer experience. We are already working toward this by curating landmark auctions, expanding into emerging markets, and leveraging innovative platforms like blockchain to ensure the transparency and security our clients expect."

Indeed, in a quest to ensure that Falcon's top two values of transparency and trust are further strengthened, Dr. Khalili reveals that he has introduced the use of blockchain technology within the previously mentioned authentication process. "Blockchain has revolutionized how we authenticate and trace the provenance of luxury collectibles at Falcons. By embedding blockchain technology into our authentication process, we offer clients an immutable digital ledger that guarantees the history and legitimacy of their purchases. While this technological innovation reinforces transparency, we remain committed to the human element— our team of authenticators provides the expertise and hands-on experience that complements and enhances the digital-first approach, ensuring the highest levels of trust and integrity."

In a further attempt to stay vigilant of what the Falcons clientele seek, Dr. Khalili and his team have also integrated sustainability initiatives into their operations. "At Falcons, sustainability isn't just a trend—it's integral to our ethos," Dr. Khalili assures. "We actively promote the circular economy by curating and selling pre-loved luxury items in our sell section, thus reducing the environmental footprint associated with new production. By extending the lifecycles of these rare pieces, we not only preserve their legacy but also contribute to more sustainable consumption in the luxury market. This approach aligns with the values of our clients, who appreciate both exclusivity and environmental responsibility."

By offering both live and online auctions, Falcons offers collectors with opportunities to acquire some of the world's most extraordinary handbags, watches, heritage brands, sports memorabilia,trading cards, pop culture collections, and ultra luxury cars; all under one roof.

As Falcons now aims to expand its customer base, Dr. Khalili says the UAE has been an ideal launchpad in this regard. "Our target clientele are connoisseurs who value exclusivity, craftsmanship, and heritage— people who understand that luxury is not just a product, but a lifestyle investment," he says. "As such, the UAE, with its flourishing luxury market and global orientation, offers the perfect environment for Falcons to thrive. The country's blend of affluence, sophistication, and cultural openness makes it a magnet for rare and valuable items. As for the wider region, rare automobiles and iconic handbags like the Birkin Himalaya have garnered exceptional attention due to their symbolic status and rarity, reflecting the tastes of an audience that seeks the extraordinary."

Now, beauty, as the saying goes, lies in the eye of the beholder. That concept is perhaps applicable to the notions of rarity as well. So what, according to Dr. Khalili, makes an item rare? "Well, rarity in luxury collectibles is defined by a combination of limited production, provenance, and historical significance," he notes. "An item's uniqueness comes from its ability to tell a story, evoke emotion, and represent a moment in time that cannot be replicated. Whether it's a rare edition of a watch or a classic car with a storied past, these elements are what truly make an item stand out. Our goal at Falcons is to continually curate items that not only possess intrinsic value but also capture the imagination of collectors."

And it is with this mindset that Dr. Khalili is now gearing up for the next stage of Falcons' growth- starting with the live auction on September 28, 2024, at the Burj Al Arab. "I would say our most significant achievement so far has been building a platform that redefines luxury collectibles in the digital age," he declares. "Another milestone we were able to achieve is assembling an exceptional team of experts. We've created an environment where every individual is empowered to succeed both on their own and as part of a collective mission. This synergy between platform innovation and team collaboration has allowed Falcons to set a new standard in the luxury collectibles market. By prioritizing both personal achievement and collective success, we've built something truly remarkable at Falcons."