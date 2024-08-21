Get All Access for $5/mo

ADX-Listed Phoenix Group PLC And Global Crypto Giant Tether Set To Create UAE Dirham-Pegged Stablecoin By mirroring the value of the UAE dirham, which is amongst the world's most stable currencies, this stablecoin aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Phoenix Group PLC, the MENA region's first crypto and blockchain conglomerate listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), has collaborated with Tether, a global blockchain-enabled platform that facilitates the use of fiat currencies in a digital manner, to launch a stablecoin pegged to the UAE dirham. The collaboration is supported by Abu Dhabi-based investment firm Green Acorn Investments Ltd.

With the global market for stablecoins currently valued at US$150 billion and set to grow exponentially to $2.8 trillion by 2028, this initiative is set to further support the digital assets landscape by providing a stable, reliable, and secure digital currency.

By mirroring the value of the UAE dirham, which is amongst the world's most stable currencies, this stablecoin aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy, offering a robust solution for investors, businesses, and everyday consumers seeking stability in the world of cryptocurrency and digital assets.

The stablecoin will be built on a state-of-the-art blockchain platform, ensuring security, transparency, and efficiency. The stablecoin will provide a haven for assets in an often unpredictable market, backed by the financial strength and tech expertise of Phoenix and Tether, and governed by strict regulatory compliance measures.

Seyed Mohammad Alizadehfard, co-founder and Group CEO of Phoenix Group, said, "This collaboration with Tether not only underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence but also reflects our dedication to providing financial solutions that meet the needs of our customers. Abu Dhabi's progressive stance towards blockchain, digital assets and innovation makes it the perfect launchpad."

Related: Future Foresight: Phoenix Group Co-Founder Bijan Alizadeh On Why He Continues To Look At The Crypto Space With Realistic Optimism

The dirham-pegged stablecoin is anticipated to be accessible globally and will be deeply rooted in the UAE's economic strength and stability.

"The UAE is a trailblazer in digital currencies and financial innovation and this partnership between Tether and Phoenix Group to create a dirham-pegged stablecoin reflects our commitment to innovate in the digital economy," commented Farah Zafar, Managing Director and Group Chief Legal Officer, Phoenix Group.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, said that the dirham-pegged token will be a valuable and versatile addition to the UAE's economy. "Tether's dirham-pegged stablecoin is set to become an essential tool for businesses and individuals looking for a secure and efficient means of transacting in the UAE dirham whether for cross-border payments, trading, or simply diversifying one's digital assets," Ardoino added.

Related: The UAE's Crypto Powerhouse: Munaf Ali, Co-Founder And Group Managing Director, Phoenix Group
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Redefining Normal: How To Unlock Human Talent In A Digital Age

In this evolving landscape, governments and organizations must lead the way in envisioning and implementing new strategies to navigate these societal changes, to unlock human talent in a digital age.

By Jad Elias
Leadership

"Together, We Can Keep Our Community Safe" - Joydeep Sengupta, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

Joydeep Sengupta, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, talks about his commitment towards the business community and society during these difficult times.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

4 Steps to Building a Purpose-Driven Business

Learn how to build a purpose-driven business that thrives by focusing on sustainability, community and impactful values.

By Chris Bowman
Starting a Business

Styling Made Simple: Heidi Shara, Founder, Wear That

With her Dubai-based personal styling enterprise Wear That, Heidi Shara is offering women across the UAE a hyper-personalized way to choose outfits that define (and fit) them best.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
News and Trends

UAE Space Agency Launches New Campaign To Invite The Private Sector To Partake In The Emirates Mission To The Asteroid Belt

The Space Means Business campaign follows the announcement that at least 50% of the contracted space mission is expected to be handed over to the UAE's private sector companies.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growth Strategies

Dubai-Based Serial Entrepreneur Jigar Sagar Explains Why The Customer Always Comes First

"Technology should enhance, not detract, from the customer experience. It's a delicate balance."

By Mina Vucic