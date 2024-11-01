Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

The Recap: Tech Innovation Awards 2024 Supported by in5 and Fluidmeet, the Tech Innovation Awards 2024 celebrated the MENA region's tech ecosystem.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Farooq Salik for BNC Publishing

The Tech Innovation Awards 2024, staged by Entrepreneur Middle East with the support of in5 and Fluidmeet, was held on October 31, 2024, at the Habtoor Palace Hotel in Dubai.

It aimed to showcase the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of this dynamic industry.

The trophies were presented to the winners by Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, and Rabih Najm, Managing Director of BNC Publishing.

Check out the full list of winners at the Tech Innovation Awards 2024 below:

DIGITAL BANK OF THE YEAR - Wio Bank

E-COMMERCE INNOVATION OF THE YEAR - Qeen.AI

BEST USE OF GENERATIVE AI - International Media Investments (IMI)

HEALTHTECH COMPANY OF THE YEAR - Gulf Medical Technologies

PROPTECH COMPANY OF THE YEAR - Prop.Com

E-GOVERNMENT SOLUTION OF THE YEAR - Ajeer by Takamol

FINTECH SOLUTION OF THE YEAR - Abhi

EDTECH PLATFORM OF THE YEAR - Lamsa

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION LEADER OF THE YEAR - ZainTECH

TECH SOLUTION PROVIDER OF THE YEAR - ExploreTECH

CYBERSECURITY FIRM OF THE YEAR - Zinad

MOBILITY PLATFORM OF THE YEAR - Ejaro

EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH TECH INNOVATION - UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP)

INNOVATION IN REAL ESTATE - Property Finder

ECOSYSTEM ENABLER OF THE YEAR - Ahoy

MEDIA LEADER OF THE YEAR - Luna PR

TECH LEADER OF THE YEAR - Hassan Al Noon

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR - Professor Crypto

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR - Roman Axelrod, Managing Partner, Xpanceo

MOST INNOVATIVE TECH PRODUCT - Dyson for its Dyson OnTrac headphones

