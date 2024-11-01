The Recap: Tech Innovation Awards 2024 Supported by in5 and Fluidmeet, the Tech Innovation Awards 2024 celebrated the MENA region's tech ecosystem.
The Tech Innovation Awards 2024, staged by Entrepreneur Middle East with the support of in5 and Fluidmeet, was held on October 31, 2024, at the Habtoor Palace Hotel in Dubai.
It aimed to showcase the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of this dynamic industry.
The trophies were presented to the winners by Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, and Rabih Najm, Managing Director of BNC Publishing.
Check out the full list of winners at the Tech Innovation Awards 2024 below:
DIGITAL BANK OF THE YEAR - Wio Bank
E-COMMERCE INNOVATION OF THE YEAR - Qeen.AI
BEST USE OF GENERATIVE AI - International Media Investments (IMI)
HEALTHTECH COMPANY OF THE YEAR - Gulf Medical Technologies
PROPTECH COMPANY OF THE YEAR - Prop.Com
E-GOVERNMENT SOLUTION OF THE YEAR - Ajeer by Takamol
...
FINTECH SOLUTION OF THE YEAR - Abhi
EDTECH PLATFORM OF THE YEAR - Lamsa
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION LEADER OF THE YEAR - ZainTECH
TECH SOLUTION PROVIDER OF THE YEAR - ExploreTECH
CYBERSECURITY FIRM OF THE YEAR - Zinad
MOBILITY PLATFORM OF THE YEAR - Ejaro
EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH TECH INNOVATION - UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP)
INNOVATION IN REAL ESTATE - Property Finder
ECOSYSTEM ENABLER OF THE YEAR - Ahoy
MEDIA LEADER OF THE YEAR - Luna PR
TECH LEADER OF THE YEAR - Hassan Al Noon
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR - Professor Crypto
ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR - Roman Axelrod, Managing Partner, Xpanceo
MOST INNOVATIVE TECH PRODUCT - Dyson for its Dyson OnTrac headphones