The Recap: Tech Innovation Awards 2023 Supported by du, in5, Fluidmeet, Idealz One, and Blacklane, the Tech Innovation Awards 2023 celebrated the MENA region's tech ecosystem.
On October 3, 2023, at Sofitel The Palm, Entrepreneur Middle East staged the Tech Innovation Awards 2023, which recognized individuals and enterprises that have made a mark in the region's tech industry.
A production of BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East, the event, which was sponsored by du and organized in association with in5, Fluidmeet, Idealz One, and Blacklane.
Designed to recognize the best of the region's technology and innovation-focused endeavors, these awards celebrated outstanding teams and individuals who embrace new opportunities and lead the charge in the dynamic world of technological innovation.
The trophies were presented to the winners by Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, Rabih Najm, Managing Director of BNC Publishing, and Jareer Oweimrin, founder and Executive Director of Fluidmeet.
Check out the full list of winners at the Tech Innovation Awards 2023 below:
Crypto Innovation of the Year Phoenix Group
Best Data Analytics Solution Nybl
Best Payment Solution nol Pay
Best F&B Tech Solution Jalebi
Best E-Commerce Solution IQ Robotics
Best Tech Solution For Banking Lune Technologies
Best Data Solutions Platform Reputation House
Best Ride Hailing Platform Blacklane
Best Digital Transformation ACWA Power
Best Fintech Innovation Foodics
AI Fintech Innovation of the Year Finamaze
HR Software of the Year Emirates HR
SmartCity Solution of the Year Urbi
Cybersecurity Solution Of The Year DataPatrol
Fintech Solution of the Year Qashio
CleanTech Solution of the Year Archireef
Blockchain Innovation of the Year Islamic Coin
HR Tech Company of the Year Kabi
Accessibility Innovation of the Year Bonocle
Electric Vehicle Innovation of the Year Tembo E-LV
Legal Tech Company Of The Year App4Legal
Healthtech Startup of the Year Instapract
Media and Entertainment Startup of the Year Kapturise
Foodtech Company of the Year Jahez
SME Tech Company of the Year Sanoflow
Trading Platform of the Year EFG Hermes One
Tech Solutions Provider of the Year Zain Tech
Ecosystem Enabler Of The Year Dubai Internet City