The Recap: Tech Innovation Awards 2023

Supported by du, in5, Fluidmeet, Idealz One, and Blacklane, the Tech Innovation Awards 2023 celebrated the MENA region's tech ecosystem.

On October 3, 2023, at Sofitel The Palm, Entrepreneur Middle East staged the Tech Innovation Awards 2023, which recognized individuals and enterprises that have made a mark in the region's tech industry.

A production of BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East, the event, which was sponsored by du and organized in association with in5, Fluidmeet, Idealz One, and Blacklane.

Designed to recognize the best of the region's technology and innovation-focused endeavors, these awards celebrated outstanding teams and individuals who embrace new opportunities and lead the charge in the dynamic world of technological innovation.

The trophies were presented to the winners by Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, Rabih Najm, Managing Director of BNC Publishing, and Jareer Oweimrin, founder and Executive Director of Fluidmeet.

Check out the full list of winners at the Tech Innovation Awards 2023 below:

Crypto Innovation of the Year Phoenix Group

Best Data Analytics Solution Nybl

Best Payment Solution nol Pay

Best F&B Tech Solution Jalebi

Best E-Commerce Solution IQ Robotics

Best Tech Solution For Banking Lune Technologies

Best Data Solutions Platform Reputation House

Best Ride Hailing Platform Blacklane

Best Digital Transformation ACWA Power

Best Fintech Innovation Foodics

AI Fintech Innovation of the Year Finamaze

HR Software of the Year Emirates HR

SmartCity Solution of the Year Urbi

Cybersecurity Solution Of The Year DataPatrol

Fintech Solution of the Year Qashio

CleanTech Solution of the Year Archireef

Blockchain Innovation of the Year Islamic Coin

HR Tech Company of the Year Kabi

Accessibility Innovation of the Year Bonocle

Electric Vehicle Innovation of the Year Tembo E-LV

Legal Tech Company Of The Year App4Legal

Healthtech Startup of the Year Instapract

Media and Entertainment Startup of the Year Kapturise

Foodtech Company of the Year Jahez

SME Tech Company of the Year Sanoflow

Trading Platform of the Year EFG Hermes One

Tech Solutions Provider of the Year Zain Tech

Ecosystem Enabler Of The Year Dubai Internet City

