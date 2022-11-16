The Recap: Tech Innovation Awards 2022

On November 14, 2022, at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Entrepreneur Middle East staged the Tech Innovation Awards 2022 as a celebration of the MENA region's tech ecosystem.

A production of BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East, the event, which was sponsored by du and organized in association with in5, Fluidmeet, Kapturise, and Tech Venue, recognized individuals and enterprises that have been making waves in the region's tech industry.

The gathering featured an impromptu address from one of the region's most renowned entrepreneurs, Jabbar Internet Group Chairman and CEO Samih Toukan, who is perhaps best known in the MENA for being the founder of Maktoob.com, which was acquired by Yahoo in 2009, as well as the co-founder of Souq.com, which was acquired by Amazon in 2017.

The awards were then presented to the winners by Saeed Al-Nofeli, Director of in5, Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, as well as Rabih Najm, Managing Director of BNC Publishing.

Check out the full list of winners at the Tech Innovation Awards 2022 below.

Best Tech Solutions Provider for SMEs GoDaddy

Logistics Solution of the Year IQ Fulfillment

Property Investment Solution of the Year Keyper

HR Software of the Year Emirates HR

Agritech Innovation of the Year Right Farm

Foodtech Innovation of the Year Nextbite

Construction Innovation of the Year Sobha Realty

Fintech Company of the Year Spocto

Healthtech Startup of the Year Webops

Agritech Company of the Year Alesca Life Technologies

Healthcare Fintech Firm of the Year Klaim

Foodtech Company of the Year Talabat

Digital Bank of the Year Wio

OTT Platform of the Year OSN+

SME Tech Company of the Year Vuz

Blockchain Visionary of the Year Mohan Kuldeep Ponnada, co-founder and CEO of The Metapolis

Digital Transformation of the Year Ghassan Aboud Group

Ecosystem Enabler of the Year Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park

