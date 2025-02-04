ONE Development has taken the real estate market by storm with the launch its highly acclaimed Laguna Residence. But for ALI AL GEBELY, it is just the latest in a long line of successful ventures.

Ali Al Gebely gets straight to the point. "It's all about success. Success and results are the most important part. I never think of it as pressure. No. You see, when I wake up every day I love what I do. It's my passion." Right now, that passion is not just delivering success but reaping great rewards.

The founder and chairman of ONE Development is taking the real industry by storm, with the company's flagship Laguna Residence project selling out in record time. But while Laguna Residence is the talk of the town, it is just part of the story: Al Gebely Holding is a symbol of visionary leadership and strategic excellence, guided by the slogan, "Growing Legacy for Generations."

With a dynamic portfolio that spans energy, real estate, and alternative investments, it is committed to driving sustainable innovation while contributing to the UAE's growth story. The group's energy vertical plays a critical role in enhancing energy security and safety across the UAE through subsidiaries like Al Fanar, Emirates International Gas LLC, and KAD Engineering & Construction. These companies provide cutting-edge solutions in gas distribution, infrastructure development, and fire safety systems.

In alternative investments, it is embracing the future by integrating advanced technologies such as AI into key industries. Mindlab, its boutique communication consultancy, exemplifies the commitment to innovation by empowering brands with tailored strategies and creative solutions. "Our mission across all our ventures is to deliver excellence and value, driven by a deep commitment to our employees, our partners, and the communities we serve. By prioritizing meaningful connections and adopting a shared sense of purpose, we ensure that every initiative not only delivers value but also leaves a lasting, positive impact. It's this human-centered approach that defines our legacy and drives us to continue building a better future," he says.

Right now, much of the action is to be found at ONE Development.

A UAE-born international boutique real estate company, it was founded with a bold vision: to redefine urban living by creating innovative, bespoke, and customer-centric spaces that resonate with the aspirations of modern residents and investors. The inspiration behind ONE Development's foray into real estate stems from a recognition of the evolving needs of urban communities. Modern consumers seek more than just a place to live; they desire spaces that align with their lifestyles, values, and long-term goals. ONE Development's mission is to meet these needs by delivering deeply personal and functional properties that combine cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices, and timeless design. Central to its philosophy is the mantra "Inspired by You," which ensures that every project starts with a deep understanding of the unique dreams and requirements of its clients. This approach drives every decision the company makes, from initial planning to final delivery, and sets it apart in the competitive real estate market.

Despite being a relatively young company, ONE Development has quickly established itself as a trusted name in the UAE real estate sector. "Real estate is my passion, pure and simple. It's what I love doing the most. ONE Development's ultimate goal is not just to construct properties but to craft lifestyles and inspire communities. By maintaining this focus, we are setting the foundation to lead the transformation of urban living, starting in the UAE and expanding to international markets," says Al Gebely.

But isn't venturing into an already crowded real estate market a risk? "With all these established players, the question was where's the gap in the market? What could we do differently as a boutique developer. We said our entry is not only in the value of the project. We want to simplify your life," he explains.

Laguna Residence, located in Dubai's City of Arabia, is a landmark AED2.3 billion flagship development that redefines urban living in the UAE. As the country's first fully AI-integrated residential community, Laguna Residence combines cutting-edge technology with forward-thinking design to create connected, intelligent spaces that elevate everyday living. What truly distinguishes Laguna Residence is its iconic features, including the region's largest lagoon built on a podium, surrounded by the project's breathtaking twin towers. These architectural highlights provide unparalleled views while serving as the heart of a community focused on comfort, convenience and elevated lifestyle. The project offers a diverse range of living spaces, from functional studios to opulent Skyhomes, designed to meet the needs of individuals, couples, and families alike. Residents benefit from direct access to over 40 world-class amenities, ensuring a holistic living experience. These include wellness zones, VR golf, fitness centers, indoor and outdoor cinemas, and more, facilitating an active, balanced, and socially engaging lifestyle all within the neighborhood. Laguna Residence's design reflects the modern buyer's preference for a lifestyle that extends beyond the home's walls. The development promotes community engagement, wellness, and convenience, minimizing the need for long commutes and making everyday life more enjoyable.

Currently, the Laguna Residence project is progressing on schedule, with completion timelines being actively monitored to meet anticipated deadlines. The project is on track for a seamless handover in Q4 of 2027 and continues to attract significant attention from prospective buyers and investors due to its innovative features and prime location. But, he explains, the real game changer is turning this into the world's first fully AI integrated community. "Laguna Residence stands out as the region's first fully AI-integrated residential community, redefining the way we think about urban living. At the core of its unique offering is a proprietary AI application that seamlessly integrates various aspects of modern living, including facility management, smart appliances, amenities, and resident services. This cutting-edge technology is designed to create a fully connected ecosystem, where every element of daily life is optimized for convenience, safety, and comfort," he says.

Al Gebely adds, "One of the most innovative features in development is AI driven wearable technology, such as smart watches. For instance, these devices will monitor vital signs in real-time, enabling immediate action in case of medical emergencies. If a resident were to experience a critical health event, such as a heart attack, God forbid, the wearable would instantly notify the building's security team, who would promptly call an ambulance and assist the resident. This proactive approach ensures residents feel secure, even when living alone, and underscores Laguna's commitment to prioritizing health and safety."

The results suggest that customers like what they see: Laguna Residence has seen a remarkable response since its launch, with Phase One selling out in under a month; an impressive feat that highlights the strong demand and the project's broad appeal to both investors and homebuyers alike. For investors, Laguna Residence offers promising returns, with projections of up to 10%, makes the project an attractive option for those looking to maximize their investment. But this is just the start. ONE Development is rapidly expanding its portfolio with an exciting lineup of future projects.

The company has already made strides by entering the hospitality sector, with the launch of DO Boutique Hotels marking a major milestone in this expansion. This innovative concept blends bold design, evocative music, and cutting-edge technology to create immersive hospitality experiences that go beyond just nice stays. With DO Boutique Hotels, ONE Development seeks to redefine the industry and offer a completely new concept in hospitality. In addition to its ventures in hospitality, ONE Development is planning to expand its portfolio to include a variety of residential, villa, commercial, and hospitality projects.

This diverse approach aims to contribute significantly to the growth of the UAE's economy and also cater to the increasing demand for high-quality, integrated urban spaces. The launch of DO Boutique Hotels aligns with the UAE's Tourism Strategy 2031, supporting both local and regional tourism growth. As ONE Development moves forward with its expansion plans, the company's strategy is closely aligned with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033. By focusing on innovative, sustainable, and technology-driven developments, ONE Development actively contributes to Dubai's goal of increasing real estate market value, attracting global investors, and fostering sustainable urban growth.

Looking ahead, ONE Development plans to expand into key markets in the MENA region, including Egypt and potentially Saudi Arabia, while maintaining a focus on the UAE. With its continued commitment to innovation and excellence, the company aims to create transformative lifestyle experiences in both the real estate and hospitality sectors. The DO Boutique Hotels concept is certain to be one of the key drivers of both growth and excitement. Each property is designed to be a masterpiece, blending unique artistic design with seamless smart technology to create an environment that's both functional and inspiring. At the core of this innovative concept is the partnership with the legendary Amr Diab. Known for his ability to connect people through music, Amr Diab's influence will be woven into every aspect of the hotel experience. "Music will not just play a background role, but will be an integral part of the atmosphere, from curated soundscapes that set the tone for different spaces to live performances that enhance the vibrancy of each location," Al Gebely says.

Guests can expect an array of innovative features that are tailored to modern travelers. AI-powered personalization will cater to individual preferences, while immersive music experiences and wellness-focused services will allow guests to recharge and relax in ways that feel truly unique. DO Boutique Hotels aims to create spaces where travelers not only stay but thrive—combining comfort, creativity, and connection. "I believe that this partnership with Amr Diab truly elevates the brand, making music the heartbeat of the hotel, fostering a sense of community and creativity among guests. The brand encourages visitors to "Live the Beat," inviting them to immerse themselves in a vibrant atmosphere where every moment feels like a celebration. With its fusion of design, music, and technology, DO Boutique Hotels will offer a transformative, unforgettable experience that guests will carry with them long after their stay," he says.

All this bodes well for the coming years and plans ahead, and Al Gebely is equally bullish when it comes to the state of the overall real estate market. "The future of the UAE real estate sector is incredibly promising, with rapid transformations already underway. Dubai's Real Estate Strategy 2033, which targets AED 1 trillion in transactions over the next decade, lays a solid foundation for sustained growth. This ambitious vision reflects the government's commitment to driving develop- ment, particularly in residential and commercial properties, which are seeing increasing demand as the market continues to expand," he says.

Just as ONE Development and his many other ventures have taken off, Al Gebely himself has also experienced great personal success, gaining a reputation as one of the most innovate and visionary business leaders in the country. "My career has been a journey of continuous growth and evolution, where every role and challenge taught me something valuable about leadership, innovation, and the power of collaboration. I've been fortunate to work in environments that not only demanded excellence but also encouraged a forward-thinking mindset, which has been instrumental in shaping my approach to leadership today," he says.

As for the secrets of his success, he says: "As I progressed, I sought out opportunities that challenged me to think differently. I worked on projects that required innovative approaches and collaborated with diverse teams across cultures and disciplines. This taught me the value of adaptability and the importance of fostering a culture of collaboration. I realized that the best ideas often come from listening to those around you and creating an environment where everyone feels empowered to contribute....One of the defining moments of my career was stepping into leadership roles where I had to navigate complex challenges while inspiring teams to align around a shared vision. I learned that leadership isn't about being the loudest voice in the room; it's about being a listener, a strategist, and a problem-solver. It's about empowering others and showing them the bigger picture, even during times of uncertainty."

By the time he took on the role of CEO at ONE Development, he had built not just a skillset but also a philosophy. "Every step of my journey reinforced the belief that success in real estate—and in any business isn't just about profit; it's about purpose. It's about creating something meaningful that stands the test of time and makes a positive impact on people's lives." Right now, he is doing exactly that.