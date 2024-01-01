Nita Maru

Nita Maru, British qualified solicitor and Managing Partner of TWS Legal Consultants, has over 16 years of experience at senior positions held in London and the UAE. Nita has a British law degree, and is a member of The Law Society of England and Wales. She also holds a full Legal Consultancy license from the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department and is a registered lawyer with the DIFC Courts. Nita is also an active member of the Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) in Dubai. She is well-known for her personal yet professional approach to resolving "real problems faced by real people."

The Pros And Cons Of Setting Up An Enterprise In A UAE Free Zone

These days, the free zone route is an increasingly popular option. But that does not mean that your organization should simply dismiss the more traditional ways of setting up here.

Legal Advice Before Leg Work In The UAE

Aspiring entrepreneurs, and those who already practice their profession but seek to grow it, will do well to consult a team of licensed solicitors.

