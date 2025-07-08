Nitin Tatiwala

Bio

Nitin Tatiwala is the Vice President of Marketing, Customer Experience, and Air Network at FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa.

As a business leader Tatiwala has always brought a unique mix of business and technical expertise to deliver compelling customer experiences and yield remarkable results for leading global companies. He has over 15 years of international experience acros India, other parts of South Asia, South East Asia, and Australia.

Latest

Growth Strategies

From Local Champions to Global Competitors: How Smart Connectivity Unlocks SME Potential

While funding and incentives matter, access to international markets increasingly defines their growth potential.

