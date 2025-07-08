Nitin Tatiwala
Bio
Nitin Tatiwala is the Vice President of Marketing, Customer Experience, and Air Network at FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa.
As a business leader Tatiwala has always brought a unique mix of business and technical expertise to deliver compelling customer experiences and yield remarkable results for leading global companies. He has over 15 years of international experience acros India, other parts of South Asia, South East Asia, and Australia.
