Nora Wahby

Vice President, Ericsson (West Africa & Morocco)

Nora Wahby is the vice president and head of Ericsson West Africa & Morocco.

Growth Strategies

Africa In Motion: Driving Innovation, Economic Growth, And Societal Inclusion

In a world where all Africans have access to quality education and health service, this young continent will keep beating with endless opportunities building on a rich heritage, a vibrant culture, and a young population dreaming of the future.

