Omar Rahman
Co-founder, TGP
Omar Rahman moved to the UAE from the UK in 1991 to take a business development position in the sales department of EMA Lubricants, a joint-venture with Exxon Mobil. In 1995, he teamed up with Alexander Maddock to launch Top Gear Promotions LLC – now known simply as TGP – an exhibitions and events solution provider, having executed over 2,000 successfully delivered projects locally, regionally and internationally, for organisations including Etihad, Dubai Holding, General Electric, Dubai Tourism, IPIC, Masdar, Qatar Airlines, Emaar, Expo 2020, and many more. Rahman studied Civil Engineering at the United Kingdom’s North East Surrey College of Technology.
Get A Head Start: Four Big Exhibition Trends For 2019
Get ahead of your competition and start putting these trends into profitable practice.
Three Ways In Which Giveaways Hurt Your Exhibition ROI
Three big issues to watch out for when planning your next exhibition.
Four Ways To Avoid Exhibition Marketing Disasters
Exhibitions are an effective marketing channel only if you harness them within an effective marketing strategy.
Mind Matters: Five Customer Psychology Principles To Boost Your Exhibition ROI
Put these five principles into action for your next exhibition, and watch your visitors, leads, and sales numbers increase.
The How-To: Utilizing Exhibitions As A Market Development Tool
Events are an incredibly valuable market development tool to break into new markets and unlock new customers in existing markets.
Exhibitions As The Most Effective Marketing Tool For SMEs
Exhibitions, though founded on the low-tech principles of meeting face-to-face, offer tremendous scope to create a unique marketing experience.
