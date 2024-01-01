Paul Kenny

Partner, Emerge Ventures

Paul Kenny is one of the leading technology founders in the Middle East. Having founded his first venture at the age of 25, Paul went on to start four companies before the age of 30. At the age of 28, Paul exited his first venture, and he is now a Partner at Emerge Ventures, which is investing into early-stage growth companies in the Middle East.

