Paul Pelletier
LL.B. PMP. Author of The Workplace Bullying Handbook
Paul Pelletier is an international workplace bullying and workplace respect expert and the author of two books, including The Workplace Bullying Handbook. In his provocative, inspiring and always entertaining keynotes and training, Pelletier leverages his decades of experiences as a corporate lawyer, business executive, and project management professional (PMP). A sought-after keynote speaker he has presented at global conferences, including past events in Dubai, Switzerland, England, Italy, and throughout the United States and Canada. Pelletier is also a consultant with PDSi which helps individuals, teams and organizations drive behavioral and cultural change.
Latest
Effectively Addressing A Workplace Bully
Normal conflict resolution processes won't work- it is naive to think that you can reason with a bully.
