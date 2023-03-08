Perihan Abouzeid is the founder and CEO of PeriCare, the MENA’s first femtech startup focused on building products for working mothers and mothers on the go.

Abouzeid is on a purpose-led mission to improve opportunities for women in the workplace, and to work with organizations to ensure that parents are able to take their rightful place in the workplace in a way that supports not only themselves, but their children, and the wider economy as a whole.