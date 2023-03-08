Perihan Abouzeid
Founder and CEO, PeriCare
Perihan Abouzeid is the founder and CEO of PeriCare, the MENA’s first femtech startup focused on building products for working mothers and mothers on the go.
Abouzeid is on a purpose-led mission to improve opportunities for women in the workplace, and to work with organizations to ensure that parents are able to take their rightful place in the workplace in a way that supports not only themselves, but their children, and the wider economy as a whole.
