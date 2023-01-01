Pfizer
Pfizer is a leading research-based biopharmaceutical company. It applies science and its global resources to deliver innovative therapies that extend and significantly improve lives. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time.
Latest
Sponsored Content
We Need Male Allies To Achieve Gender Equality In The Workplace
The significance of male allies is particularly pronounced in cultures where gender roles are more stringent. In these societies, male allies can make the difference between slow progress and no progress at all.
Sponsored Content
The Economic And Scientific Case For Diversity In Healthcare
Given the region's increasingly diverse population, the Middle East and Africa's health industry could create lasting change for patients and the economy by embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion.