Master Franchisee - Middle East and South India, The Referral Institute

Phil Bedford is the Master Franchisee for the Middle East and South India for The Referral Institute, an international referral training and consulting company with branches across the world.

He holds a master’s degree and brings over a decade of experience in sales training, business development and consulting to his role as Master Trainer at the Institute. Phil helps professionals live more and earn more through relationship-based marketing. With his business acumen and extensive experience in the market since 1998, Phil is currently expanding the franchise across the Middle East region.

In recognition of his phenomenal business success and remarkable skills as a trainer, Phil was awarded the coveted President’s Award in 2009 and 2012 by The Referral Institute. 2012 also saw Phil became a member of the International Executive Circle, an exclusive group of handpicked experts chosen for their creativity and knowledge to drive the organisation forward. In the same year, he also had his first book published as co-author of the Middle East’s Edition of “The World’s Best Known Marketing Secret.”