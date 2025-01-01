Bio

With international experience spanning nearly 30 years, Philippe Mathijs is an executive coach and leadership consultant renowned for his transformative approach in cultivating effective leaders and empowering organizations. He is also the founder of Reach Outstanding, a UAE-based professional training and coaching institution.

Mathijs' expertise encompasses business, risk, and IT disciplines, arming him a unique insight into the challenges faced by leaders today. Philippe spent over a decade merging business, coaching, and mentoring, eventually dedicating his life to his passion - helping individuals reach their full potential. Philippe holds an MBA and is a Certified Executive Coach (CEC) and Professional Certified Coach (PCC). His coaching experience is complemented by world-class training programs, including those from the Center for Executive Coaching and the Tony Robbins Coaching Academy.

Driven by a passion for human potential and organizational excellene, Mathijs has led learning programs and coached across various industries, including financial services, payments, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare providers. Notable clients include Wirecard, Network International, International SOS, and Averda, among others. He specializes in advising organizations on selecting and developing leadership teams, fostering leadership capabilities, and creating coaching cultures.

As a coach with clients who are part of the Global Shares initiative, sponsored by the World Economic Forum, Mathijs brings a global perspective to his coaching endeavors. Mathijs' senior roles in global companies like HP, UBS, Barclays, and Network International showcase his business acumen and executive experience. He also serves as a team leader for the Global Dubai Quality Award, representing the Department of Economic Development and the Ruler of Dubai to promote quality in organizations.