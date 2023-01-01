Priyanka Gupta Zielinski
Author, The Ultimate Family Business Survival Guide, and Executive Director, MPIL Steel Structures
Priyanka Gupta Zielinski is a business leader and author. Her first book, The Ultimate Family Business Survival Guide (Pan Macmillan), is a unique manual to help family businesses thrive even in times of crises. Her upcoming second book showcases stories of grit from different sized family-businesses across India.
As the Executive Director of MPIL Steel Structures Ltd, Priyanka has led her family business to exponential growth and diversification. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and gender and women’s studies from Connecticut College, and a master’s degree in International Public Finance from New York University.
Latest
UAE-Born Palmade Is An Example Of How Family Businesses Can Lead The Sustainability Wave The World Needs Today
An Emirati entrepreneur and a family business next-gen discuss the inherent strengths of family businesses in leading the battle against climate change.