Priyanka Gupta Zielinski is a business leader and author. Her first book, The Ultimate Family Business Survival Guide (Pan Macmillan), is a unique manual to help family businesses thrive even in times of crises. Her upcoming second book showcases stories of grit from different sized family-businesses across India.

As the Executive Director of MPIL Steel Structures Ltd, Priyanka has led her family business to exponential growth and diversification. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and gender and women’s studies from Connecticut College, and a master’s degree in International Public Finance from New York University.