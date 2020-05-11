Rabih Mokbel
Chairman, Venture Lifestyle
Rabih Mokbel is an event entrepreneur based in the Middle East. He is currently the Chairman of Venture Lifestyle, one of the top event management and concept creation companies in Egypt.
Latest
Five Ways To Push Your Hospitality Or Events Business Ahead (Even In Our Current Circumstances)
A couple of tips on how to keep your restaurant or events business afloat in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
