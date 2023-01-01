CEO, GP Inc

Rahul Nagpal is the CEO of GP Inc, (a short form for Growth & Performance), a UAE-based new age digital marketing services agency that delivers unique data driven solutions across the marketing spectrum. GP Inc has three verticals that combine to deliver the “Growth & Performance” promise: Tuesday Communications for creative content, Mobiiworld for tech & innovation, and Steroid for data analytics and customer relationship management (CRM).

Rahul has over three decades of experience across marketing and advertising in India, Middle East, and the UK. He is a commerce graduate and a post-graduate in business management, starting his career in advertising at JWT India (a WPP company), before moving to Dubai in December 1992. In 1998, together with three colleagues, he set up The Partnership Advertising, with WPP acquiring a majority stake in it in 2007.

Under Rahul’s leadership, The Partnership Advertising became regarded as one of the top five creative agencies in the region, and amassed a wealth of global and regional awards for creativity and ingenuity. For almost three decades, the company carved out a reputation for marketing and communicating across a range of categories from retail, healthcare, government, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), real estate, banking, and finance amongst others. Today many of the brands within these categories, be it the Landmark Group, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, Mai Dubai, Rivoli, PureGold, Body Shop, Global Village, Mashreq Bank, etc. are a go-to choice for millions of consumers across the MENA region.

Rahul is an avid practitioner of the communication business, and he is a strong advocate of measurable performance. His strategic abilities have helped him pioneer a purpose-led model that has contributed to many brands across categories delivering a competitive advantage. He has a keen eye for detail, and his working style is very inclusive.