Ramez M. El-Serafy

CEO, Flat6Labs

Ramez accumulates 10 years of experience in digital products production and management. Before managing Flat6Labs, Ramez was responsible for building and managing the mobile apps unit at Sarmady - a Vodafone Company. Prior to that, he initiated and led the product design team at eSpace, the leading software house in Alexandria, he also started his first company, Dynamix Solutions, with friends in 2006. Ramez holds a B.Sc degree in Computer Engineering from Alexandria University, Egypt.