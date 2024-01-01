Ramez M. El-Serafy

CEO, Flat6Labs

Ramez accumulates 10 years of experience in digital products production and management. Before managing Flat6Labs, Ramez was responsible for building and managing the mobile apps unit at Sarmady - a Vodafone Company. Prior to that, he initiated and led the product design team at eSpace, the leading software house in Alexandria, he also started his first company, Dynamix Solutions, with friends in 2006. Ramez holds a B.Sc degree in Computer Engineering from Alexandria University, Egypt.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

The Investor's View: Is The App Boom Over?

Ramez Mohamed, CEO of Flat6Labs, gives his insight on whether the app marketplace ecosystem is still worth the investment.

Starting a Business

Flat6Labs CEO Ramez M. El-Serafy On The Biggest Red Flags He Has Seen In Startup Business Plans

When putting together a business plan for your new enterprise, make sure you avoid these four factors so as not to turn off potential investors.

Finance

What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: Flat6Labs CEO Ramez M. El-Serafy

At Flat6Labs, choosing a startup to invest in involves a multi-stage selection process.

More Authors You Might Like