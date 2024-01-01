Ramez M. El-Serafy
CEO, Flat6Labs
Latest
The Investor's View: Is The App Boom Over?
Ramez Mohamed, CEO of Flat6Labs, gives his insight on whether the app marketplace ecosystem is still worth the investment.
Flat6Labs CEO Ramez M. El-Serafy On The Biggest Red Flags He Has Seen In Startup Business Plans
When putting together a business plan for your new enterprise, make sure you avoid these four factors so as not to turn off potential investors.
What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: Flat6Labs CEO Ramez M. El-Serafy
At Flat6Labs, choosing a startup to invest in involves a multi-stage selection process.
