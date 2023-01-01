Rania Rostom is the Head of Global Communications and Marketing at GE.

Rania has more than 25 years of industry experience, and currently leads global marketing and communications and talent development for GE, as well as customer education. She is responsible for brand, thought leadership, and reputation across international markets, including strategic positioning on key initiatives such as sustainability, diversity and inclusion, stakeholder partnerships, and others. In her customer education role, she focuses on supporting organizations with transformative journeys, driving innovation and organizational change.