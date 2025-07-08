Bio

Ricky Wells is the Global Head of Capital Development at The Executive Centre, where he is instrumental in defining and executing the company’s strategic capital growth initiatives. Since joining in November 2018, Ricky has progressed from Project Director to his current leadership role, leveraging his extensive expertise in project management and capital development to enhance The Executive Centre’s market presence.

Before his tenure at The Executive Centre, Ricky held key positions at AECOM both in Hong Kong and London. His experience there honed his skills in managing complex projects and delivering innovative solutions in the built environment, further solidifying his reputation as a leader in the industry.

Ricky holds an MBA in Business Administration from the University of Westminster and has pursued advanced studies in Real Estate and Economics at The London School of Economics and Political Science. His diverse expertise and leadership skills, combined with a forward- thinking approach, positions him as a visionary leader in the evolving flexible workspace landscape.