Roberto Croci
Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft for Startups
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
To Address The MENA Region's Most Pressing Issues, Startups And Their Larger Business Counterparts Need To Come Together
In a world without assistance, some of humanity's best ideas would never see the light of day. Those that can guide the next generation of innovators to success have an obligation to do so.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-