Roberto Croci

Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft for Startups

Roberto Croci is Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa at Microsoft for Startups

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

To Address The MENA Region's Most Pressing Issues, Startups And Their Larger Business Counterparts Need To Come Together

In a world without assistance, some of humanity's best ideas would never see the light of day. Those that can guide the next generation of innovators to success have an obligation to do so.

More Authors You Might Like