Romen Mathieu

Managing Partner, The EuroMENA Funds

Romen Mathieu is Managing Partner of The EuroMena Funds. Mathieu has 20+ years of experience investing and consulting for family-owned businesses, in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Previously, he was a partner in Ernst & Young Corporate Finance and M&A in France. Mathieu has also worked with Lazard Freres in M&A, and he once headed the credit department of Banque Saradar in Lebanon. He began his career with Arthur Andersen, in its corporate restructuring and finance division in France. Mathieu Holds a DESS, Magistere and a Master in Management from the Sorbonne University.

