Roxana Mohammadian-Molina
Chief Strategy Officer and Board Member, Blend Network
Latest
Resilient, Creative, Entrepreneurial: Why MENA Millennials Are Best Placed To Navigate The COVID-19 Crisis
"As entrepreneurs across the world struggle with squeezed cashflow, drastic drops in revenue, and the inability to service the debt on corporate balance sheets, the spirit of resilience of Middle Eastern entrepreneurs places them in a better position to recover from this crisis, and indeed find new opportunities as well."
Fashion Tech: How Saudi Arabia Could Take The Lead In This Untapped Sector
Boosting Saudi Arabia's cultural landscape in order to showcase the Kingdom's rich national artistic and creative heritage has been highlighted as a key cornerstone of the country's Vision 2030.
The Changing Face Of Business In The Middle East
A look at the ways in which forward-thinking governments are fostering economic development in the MENA region.
