Roxana Mohammadian-Molina

Chief Strategy Officer and Board Member, Blend Network

Roxana Mohammadian-Molina is Chief Strategy Officer and board member at Blend Network, a peer-to-peer business secured lending platform. A former banker at Morgan Stanley in London, she now focuses on investing in, growing, and advising fintech companies.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Resilient, Creative, Entrepreneurial: Why MENA Millennials Are Best Placed To Navigate The COVID-19 Crisis

"As entrepreneurs across the world struggle with squeezed cashflow, drastic drops in revenue, and the inability to service the debt on corporate balance sheets, the spirit of resilience of Middle Eastern entrepreneurs places them in a better position to recover from this crisis, and indeed find new opportunities as well."

Lifestyle

Fashion Tech: How Saudi Arabia Could Take The Lead In This Untapped Sector

Boosting Saudi Arabia's cultural landscape in order to showcase the Kingdom's rich national artistic and creative heritage has been highlighted as a key cornerstone of the country's Vision 2030.

Growth Strategies

The Changing Face Of Business In The Middle East

A look at the ways in which forward-thinking governments are fostering economic development in the MENA region.

