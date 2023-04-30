Ruwaida Abela Northen is the Managing Director at JRN Consultancy.

With over two decades of experience tucked under her designer belt, Ruwaida Abela Northen has become a veritable virtuoso in the realms of consumer marketing, corporate communications, and high-impact campaigns, not to mention her finesse in public and media relations. Ruwaida’s odyssey began with the Corinthia Group in Libya, then she hopped over to Malta with Starwood, and further jetted to Bahrain with the Ritz-Carlton. From there, it was off to Qatar, where she worked her magic with Shangri-La Group.