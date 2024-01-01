Ryanne Van Der Eijk
Chief Customer Experience Officer, RAKEZ
Ryanne Van Der Eijk is a transformational leader, people and results-driven, with a long track record in operations, digital, logistics and customer experience. She has worked in the hospitality and the aviation industry in the Netherlands and abroad. When she was the Chief Customer Experience Officer at KLM, a fortune 500 company in Europe, she was assigned to introduce and implement customer experience within the whole organisation, with the aim to transform an operational company into a customer-centric one. Her belief is that people are the key success factor to achieve the change. Since 2017, she has been working in the UAE and she is currently the Chief Customer Experience Officer at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), running the operations, whilst at the same time transforming RAKEZ into the most customer-centric free zone in the UAE.
Four Ways To Boost Customer Experience (And Thus Hold Onto Your Clients)
To remain competitive and ensure sustainable growth, it is vital that every area of your business focuses on customer satisfaction as a priority.
