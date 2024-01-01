Saana Azzam

Founder and CEO, MENA Speakers

Saana Azzam is a Swedish-Palestinian award-winning economist, a communications expert and the CEO of the leading speakers' bureau in the Middle East, MENA Speakers.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Six Pointers To Help You Master High-Powered Communications

To be heard requires confidence, content, courage, and at times, even a little bit of sass.

Growth Strategies

Eight Surefire Ways To Tackle The Office Mansplainer

When you are being mansplained, it is usually from someone who thinks they are more powerful than you, and especially in a workplace, so what you want to do is to disempower them.

