Saana Azzam
Founder and CEO, MENA Speakers
Saana Azzam is a Swedish-Palestinian award-winning economist, a communications expert and the CEO of the leading speakers' bureau in the Middle East, MENA Speakers.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Six Pointers To Help You Master High-Powered Communications
To be heard requires confidence, content, courage, and at times, even a little bit of sass.
Eight Surefire Ways To Tackle The Office Mansplainer
When you are being mansplained, it is usually from someone who thinks they are more powerful than you, and especially in a workplace, so what you want to do is to disempower them.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-