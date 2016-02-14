Safaa Nhairy
Entrepreneur, Blogger and Speaker
Safaa Nhairy is an entrepreneur, blogger and speaker. She has founded Leader Media in London and iMediaRt in Casablanca. Both companies are communications agencies specializing in media relations, PR, event management and copywriting services. She has also launched and run several other ventures and is always on the lookout for the next opportunity.
Safaa also teaches and gives seminars. Passionate about helping the youth help themselves, she blogs regularly and posts videos on her YouTube channel on topics of entrepreneurship, leadership & communication. She dedicates a lot of her personal time mentoring and coaching young professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs.
Safaa contributes to Entrepreneur Middle East and writes about entrepreneurship and business-building. After Casablanca, Washington DC and London, she currently resides in Paris. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication from George Mason University in Virginia, USA as well as a Master's degree in International Commercial Law from City University in London, England.
Latest
Realizing Potential: The Growing Trend Of E-Learning Among Arab Youth
Studying and learning are no longer confined to the classroom- internet users can learn anytime and anywhere with just a tablet or a smartphone.
10 Best Practices To Turn Your Blogging Passion Into A Money-Making Business
With an internet connection, a laptop and a camera, today's young entrepreneur can run an empire from their bedroom.
What Running A Business In Morocco Has Taught Me
Launching and running a business in Morocco belongs to the fierce and fearless.
Eight Mistakes Moroccan SMEs Make With Customer Service
How Moroccan entrepreneurs send their customers into the arms of their competitors and what they can do about it.
Ten Mistakes You Might Be Making As An Entrepreneur In Morocco
Uncertainties and lack of information are some of the challenges young entrepreneurs face in Morocco, which often leads them to make mistakes that can be rather costly.
Challenges Aplenty, But Opportunities Exist Too: Morocco's Argan Oil Industry
With large cosmetic brands integrating argan oil into their product lines, this natural product endemic to Morocco has now become a "must-have" in the beauty business.
