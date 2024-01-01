Safi Roshdy
Founder, ahlanwasahlan
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Reflections On Being An Environmentally Conscious Startup At An Entrepreneurial Event
Diversion from landfill is no piece of cake. There is simply too much trash being generated on a daily basis for any of the existing systems to be able to handle efficiently, and there is simply too much trash that no one wants to -or can conveniently- handle, store, or sell.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-