Safi Roshdy

Founder, ahlanwasahlan

Safi Roshdy is the founder of ahlanwasahlan think tank llc, and a proponent of human intelligence. 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Lifestyle

Reflections On Being An Environmentally Conscious Startup At An Entrepreneurial Event

Diversion from landfill is no piece of cake. There is simply too much trash being generated on a daily basis for any of the existing systems to be able to handle efficiently, and there is simply too much trash that no one wants to -or can conveniently- handle, store, or sell.

More Authors You Might Like