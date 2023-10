CEO, Tripler

Sam Singh is the founder and CEO of Tripler , a trailblazing, world’s first, revolutionary property lead conversion platform that utilizes the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) to empower real estate agents to save time, and convert three times more leads. With a career spanning 27 years, Sam holds a notable reputation as a serial entrepreneur and inventor who has built and successfully exited multiple companies. Through his ventures, he has become a globally recognized thought leader in the field of proptech.