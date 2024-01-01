Samantha Dancy

Founder, Footstep Communications

An established communications consultant who has been in Dubai for over 13 years, Sam has experience across a range of consumer and corporate brands, working both in-house and within an agency environment.

Her work across travel & tourism, hospitality, B2B, retail, arts, wellness, healthcare, education, luxury goods & services, and F&B includes brands such as Jumeirah Group, Dubai World Trade Centre, IHG, Emirates, University of Birmingham, British Business Group Dubai & Northern Emirates, Emaar, Heriot Watt University, Aggreko, Landmark Group, Heineken, P&G and The British Council.

Sam is also an experienced trainer on PR, written communication and social media through her own consultancy, Footstep Communications.

A keen social media advocate and an endorsed travel blogger, she recognises the value of compelling, engaging content and shares her experiences on her travel blog,