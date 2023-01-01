Sameera Fernandes
Sameera Fernandes is a certified environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability professional who has completed Oxford University’s Leading Sustainable Corporations program. As the Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Century Financial, she is responsible for driving the company’s sustainability agenda. A well-recognized sustainability leader, she specializes in green finance, sustainable investments, international partnerships, and change management. She is also certified by the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investments. Sameera played an instrumental role in the recent release of Century Financial’s Gulf Investment Report 2023 at the World Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi, further substantiating her influence in shaping global investment discussions.
The UAE not only contributes to the global ESG agenda, but also cements its role as a hub for sustainable finance, setting a benchmark for others to follow.